The Carnegie Announces Outdoor and Socially Distant Spring Season

The Carnegie is pleased to announce it's bringing the arts outdoors once again! After the sold-out success of last year's socially distanced GODSPELL production, The Carnegie is preparing for an outdoor spring performance series in Covington.

As the final details of the outdoor performance venues are confirmed, you can purchase your tickets to THE WONDERFUL MUSIC OF OZ, GEORGE REMUS: A NEW MUSICAL and I GOT RHYTHM through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Pack a picnic basket and a blanket to experience the music of Oz, bourbon's legacy and the rhythm of America's songbook right here in Covington.

THE WONDERFUL MUSIC OF OZ

Playing Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location to be announced at a later date

In addition to the classic "Wizard of Oz" tunes, the production will also feature favorites from "The Wiz," "Wicked" and stories from behind the scenes of the movies and stage shows that inspired them in an outdoor event fun for the whole family.

Tickets for THE WONDERFUL MUSIC OF OZ are $25 for adults and $15 for students and children.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

GEORGE REMUS: A NEW MUSICAL

Playing Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Location to be announced at a later date

A staged reading, GEORGE REMUS tells the story of its namesake, a penniless German immigrant who grew up in Chicago and spent much of his life in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region in the early 20th Century. First a pharmacist and then a lawyer, Remus eventually became the most famous of the bootleggers, complete with politicians in his pocket and the Chicago mob at his feet. Powered by his perfect scheme for selling whiskey by the barrel full, he became 'the' supplier to many a speakeasy during Prohibition, leading to a lavish mansion and lifestyle befitting a millionaire playboy in 1922. Some even say he was the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald's famed character Jay Gatsby... But as this production will show, like most tragic empires, it all came crashing down.

The staged reading of GEORGE REMUS will also offer an exclusive bourbon experience in partnership with Covington-based Revival Vintage Bottle Shop. For $35 guests can purchase a "self-guided" bourbon flight sampler (includes show admission). These packages may be purchased in advance and will be available for pick up at the venue will call the day of the show.

Tickets to GEORGE REMUS are $20 for adults, $35 for adults 21+ (includes bourbon flight), and $15 for students.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This production includes adult themes and language. It is not recommended for children under 13.

I GOT RHYTHM

Playing Friday, May 21-Saturday, May 30, 2021

Location to be announced at a later date

Some of the greatest songs in American music will provide the soundtrack to the beautifully choreographed tap dance production, I GOT RHYTHM. Featuring music from the likes of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin among others, the high-energy, family-friendly production is appropriate for all ages and lovers of dance alike, with 10 performances scheduled from May 21-23, 28-30 with 5 shows each weekend. Friday nights at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets to I GOT RHYTHM are $25 for adults and $15 for students and children.

CONTENT ADVISORY: This is a family-friendly production. Appropriate for all ages.

Weather Cancellation Policy: Outdoor performances may be cancelled in the case of inclement weather such as rain, flooding, or high winds. In case of cancellation, you will be notified via email about the cancellation prior to showtime. We will notify the public via social media accounts as well. Ticketholders to cancelled shows, may attend any subsequent performance without exchanging tickets. Simply come to the venue will call prior to the performance of your choice and let them know the date of your cancelled show. You will be admitted provided your name is on the ticket list for a cancelled performance. Should a cancelled performance occur at the end of a production run and further performances of the ticketed show are not available, ticketholders may apply tickets to another show in the spring series without needing to call the box office to exchange. Simply come to the venue will call for the performance of your choice for the new production and let them know the date of your cancelled show. You will be admitted provided your name is on the ticket list for a cancelled performance.

Social Distancing Policy: Patrons will be asked to practice social distancing at the outdoor venue. Masks are required for admission and when patrons are away from their seats. Seating will be spread out to follow social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances.

The Carnegie's 2020-21 Theatre Series is presented by the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation. Support for The Carnegie Creative Disruption Committee programming series is provided by the John A. Schroth Family Charitable Trust.