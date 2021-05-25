The Carnegie Announces AMERICAN IDIOT Reunion

The music still rocks. The lyrics still have meaning ... And in the wake of the world today, it's the perfect time to embrace Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT.

The original cast of The Carnegie's production of AMERICAN IDIOT will reunite for one night only on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Originally brought to life to kick off The Carnegie's 2019-20 theatre season, proceeds from the AMERICAN IDIOT reunion will benefit local performers and crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Committee (The Carnegie CDC). Tickets are $15.

"AMERICAN IDIOT is one of the most exciting, fun and Popular Productions we have done in recent memory. With this special one night only production, we're offering a mini rock and roll experience with a bit of escapism - at a time when some need it most," said Maggie Perrino, Theater Director for The Carnegie. "With so many of us reminiscing about and looking forward to better days, this show is perfect in the way it reflects the angst and struggle many of us are feeling today."

A two-time Tony Award-winning musical based on the Green Day's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album of the same name, AMERICAN IDIOT follows three disaffected young men living in suburbia, who have dreams of a different life in the city. This one night only reunion show will feature some of the numbers from the original show including songs from the "American Idiot" album, as well as others from Green Day.

The Carnegie's special one night only reunion show of Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT starts with a happy hour with the cast at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 with the show to follow at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to arrange.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not appropriate for children under 13.