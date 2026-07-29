BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW to Return to Cincinnati's Aronoff Center

NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. Sign Up

It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who are returning to Cincinnati by popular demand with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be coming to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Saturday, January 2 and Sunday, January 3, 2027.

VIP Packages are available. Each package includes one orchestra seat in the first six rows, an exclusive post-show meet-and-greet session with Bluey costume characters, an exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard, exclusive Bluey VIP gift, and an exclusive photo opportunity per group. All VIP attendees must have their own VIP ticket. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show brings Australia's favorite family to life in a playful 45‑minute performance packed with music and imagination. With beautifully crafted puppets and all the charm of the Emmy Award‑winning TV series, it's a theatrical adventure the whole family can enjoy together.

Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli), and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination, and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!

This hit live show has travelled the globe, playing to over two million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa, and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).

Need more Cincinnati Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming