Review: MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL at Aronoff Center

With stops in 35 more cities across the United States, the tour of Madagascar the Musical runs through November 12th, 2023.

When considering the idea of a touring production of Madagascar the Musical based on the 2005 Dreamworks film, it's natural to be curious regarding how it will adapt to the stage. However, when the tour hit Cincinnati, OH on Thursday, May 11th for a one-night-only engagement, it was met with a positive response. From the opening of a quirky theatre etiquette lesson from the monkey, to the city-specific references of Skyline Chili, to the dance party curtain call reprise of "I Like to Move It, Move It", Madagascar the Musical provided the audience with countless zany and laughable moments.

Madagascar tells the story about four zoo animals from the Central Park Zoo in New York City: Alex the Lion (Gary Bowman), Marty the Zebra (Sterling McClary), Gloria the Hippo (Maria Norris), and Melman the Giraffe (James Silverstein). Together they accidentally wind up on the wild island of Madagascar due to a ship overtaken by zoo penguins on a mission to Antarctica. Ripped from their comfort zones where their needs are catered, they suddenly find themselves surviving in the wilderness with their new ally King Julien (Steven Makropoulos). But things don't go as planned once Alex begins to succumb to his hunger for both his home and the food that came with it.

The entire cast should be commended for putting in their full endearing and earnest energy into this show, as is necessary for the niche of children's theatre. They all walked the fine line of genuine performance while also managing to make the over-the-top presentational moments and jokes work for its target audience. An additional cast member must be highlighted though, as Alex Burnette, who plays the roles of Skipper and Maurice, stood out with his versatile voice, his mischievous and expressive face, and his strong puppetry skills.

The score itself is boppy for the most part and explores a variety of genres. Characters are introduced through music ranging from hip hop to funk, the penguins have a quick sea shanty tune, and there's even a jazzy number revolving around Alex the Lion's craving for steak. The brief use of a scoring by classical composer Edvard Grieg was also a welcome surprise. Marty the Zebra's "I Want" song in the first act has him dreaming for a life of freedom he never had, as well as an impressive mid-air split, especially considering the costume involved. And of course, no song got everyone in the theatre riled up more than the hit song from the movie, "I Like to Move It, Move It", which left audience members dancing and singing in the lobby after the show.

With stops in 35 more cities across the United States, the tour of Madagascar the Musical runs through November 12th, 2023. For tickets, dates, and more information, visit madagascarontour.com.

Photo Credit: Woody Meyers


Ana-Brit Asplen, 25, is a 2019 Theatre Arts graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She moved to the Cincinnati area in early 2022 and has been seeing as many shows as possible in every dir... (read more about this author)

