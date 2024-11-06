Photos: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! At Children’s Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has released first look photos of its return engagement of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! which will run from November 5, 2024-January 5, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7pm.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production will be directed for the first time by CTC Company member Dean Holt, with choreography by Kelli Foster Warder. The production is adapted from How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss.

This is the 12th time CTC has produced this show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994. It also marks the seventh time CTC Company Member Reed Sigmund will portray The Grinch.

A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. ENOUGH! In this beloved holiday favorite, filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable—stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guy’s heart.

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

