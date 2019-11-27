Photo Flash: Cleveland Public Theatre's THE LOUSH SISTERS LOVE DICK'NS: OOPS!... tHEY DID IT AGAIN

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) is proud to present the return of The Loush Sisters - a martini-loving, naughty-but-nice comedic duo - in their latest original show, The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Oops!... They Did It Again. The production is onstage from November 21 through December 21 at CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

Take a look at photos below!

This holiday season, join Holly and Jolly Loush (aka The Loush Sisters) for their deeply anticipated return to the stage in a bawdy, boozy, over-the-top holiday cabaret. Fueled by song, sidekicks, and a hefty dose of "holiday cheer," The Loush Sisters reimagine A Christmas Carol as you've never, ever seen it before. Recommended for mature audiences.

Created and performed by Conway and Wood (with co-creator Michael Seevers Jr.), "The Loush Sisters" made their first major onstage appearance in 2011 in a ribald one-act called The Loush Sisters: Making the Yuletide Gay and returned in with full-length productions entitled The Loush Sisters DO the Nutcracker (2013), The Loush Sisters Love Dick'ns: Great Expectations (2015), and The Loush Sisters get HARD for the Holidays (Yippie-Kai-Yay Mother-Loushers) (2017).





