Percussionist Colin Currie Takes Center Stage with CSO this Weekend

Scottish percussionist Colin Currie returns to Music Hall this Friday (April 12, 8 PM) and Saturday (April 13, 8 PM) with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) under the baton of guest conductor John Storgårds. Currie and the Orchestra will perform a percussion concerto, titled Sieidi, written particularly for Currie by Finnish composer Kalevi Aho. In this piece, the master percussionist will play seven groupings of 17 instruments in an athletic display of percussion prowess.

"Bringing [a composer's] ideas and concepts to clarity is essential, so I spend a lot of time considering how to make each concerto speak truthfully and clearly," said Currie about works written specifically for him as a percussion soloist. "[Aho] is well aware of the potential for drama, intricacy, emotional intensity and the idea of presenting an ambitious structure," continues Currie about the Sieidi concerto. "These are all elements that appeal to me very naturally, and I feel I can support them strongly over the course of a concerto."

Continuing the Nordic theme, Guest Conductor Storgårds will also lead the CSO in performances of the Helios Overture by Danish composer Carl Nielsen (1865-1931) and Symphony No. 5 by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius (1865-1951).

Also, this weekend marks the final Friday Orange of the season. Each Friday Orange features an art installation curated by a local artist. This Friday, visual artist Radha Lakshmi will be present "Ritual" in the main foyer of Music Hall. Concertgoers are encouraged to wear a pop of orange to help celebrate this special evening.

Tickets start at $14 and are available by calling 513-381-3300 or visiting cincinnatisymphony.org.





