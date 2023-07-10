ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Comes to Beck Center For the Arts This Month

Once On This Island is now playing at Beck Center For the Arts. Performances run July 7 – August 6, 2023 in the Senney Theater. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. The show is 90 minutes, no intermission.

In this Tony Award-nominated musical, together we will swim away to the sands of the French Antilles in the glistening Caribbean Sea. A wise peasant girl on this tropical island uses the power of love and the beauty of acceptance to bring together very different people.

Individual tickets to each show can be purchased beginning Friday, July 1, 2022 online or at Customer Service at 216-521-2540. Ticket prices are $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older,) and $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children between five and 12 years of age. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase.

