New Date Announced for DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall

Out of the best interests for the health and safety of their ticket buyers and their families, Disney Princess - The Concert has been rescheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall. The show was originally scheduled for December 12, 2021.



Mobile tickets to the show will be honored for the new date. All physical tickets will be reprinted and mailed closer to the new performance date. Ticketholders will be notified by email before the new tickets are sent. Current ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled performance or have any questions may contact the Aronoff Center Ticket Office for refunds at (513) 621-2787 (Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM) or ticketing@cincinnatiarts.org.

Be their guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince. Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. They invite you to become part of their world... dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert.

The new date for this much-anticipated show is on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-ARTS [2787]. For Group Sales, call (513) 977-4157. Ticket prices: $65 â€¢ $55 â€¢ $45 â€¢ $35. Applicable services fees may apply.

The health and safety of their audiences, staff, volunteers, artists, and backstage crew remains their number one priority. For information about their current Health and Safety Protocols, CLICK HERE. Closer to the new show date in late March, ticket holders will receive a Know-Before-You-Go email with the most up-to-date information about their visit.



For more information about Disney Princess - The Concert, visit https://www.cincinnatiarts.org/events/detail/disney-princess-the-concert.