Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Board Leaders Reflect Diversity Efforts For Educational Theatre Association

Election results support the organization's focus on building racial equity in its mission of shaping lives through theatre education.

Mar. 24, 2023  
New Board Leaders Reflect Diversity Efforts For Educational Theatre Association

The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA), an international nonprofit dedicated to supporting theatre teachers, honoring student achievement, and expanding access to theatre education, will increase the diversity of its board leadership following an election where members voiced their support for EdTA's racial equity focus.

Richard Frazier of Warner Robins, Ga., will become the organization's first Black board president in 2025, after serving two years as vice president starting July 1.

Frazier is the artistic/executive director of Theatre Macon and works with iTheatrics as a contract artist and liaison for the Educational Theatre Foundation's JumpStart Theatre program.

Members also elected Cheryl Williams, a Black educator and theatre professional from Smithfield, Va., to a board director seat. Williams serves as a teaching artist for EdTA and was project manager for its grant-funded program that developed technical theatre curriculum for middle schools in partnership with pre-service teachers of color at Morgan State University.

A second board director seat will be filled by Jeff Hall of Portland, Ore., a longtime EdTA volunteer and board member of EdTA's Oregon chapter. Hall is fine arts director of Jesuit High School, where he's worked for the past 32 years.

Additionally, EdTA members approved two code changes to add inclusion-focused language to the organization's code of regulations.

In recent months, EdTA board, staff, and foundation and chapter leadership have been developing a racial equity action plan that deepens the organization's commitment as an anti-racist organization actively striving toward inclusion and belonging for all. Members will be invited to share feedback on the plan in April.

This election helps move initiatives in the action plan forward, including a goal to have equal BIPOC representation on the board.

The Educational Theatre Association, home to the Educational Theatre Foundation and International Thespian Society, is an international nonprofit whose mission is shaping lives through theatre education. The foundation provides essential financial support to enhance theatre education, expand access, and foster racial equity. The International Thespian Society, an honor society active in nearly 5,000 schools, has inducted 2.4 million students since 1929. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn how EdTA honors students, supports teachers, and influences public opinion that theatre education is essential for building life skills.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Dramedy WHO ALL OVER THERE?, April 11& Photo
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Dramedy WHO ALL OVER THERE?, April 11– 30
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the commissioned world premiere dramedy Who All Over There? by Torie Wiggins. Things aren't always black and white—especially when it comes to relationships. Penned by the one of Cincinnati's favorite multi-hyphenate artists, this new play is inspired by the classic Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and shines a light on what happens when cultures clash in the name of love. April 11–30, 2023. Directed by Stori Ayers.
Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Photo
Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Get a first look at A Chorus Line at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park!
Browse Cincinnati Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Cincinnati Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Cincinnati!
Two World Premieres & More Set for Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 30th Anniversary Sea Photo
Two World Premieres & More Set for Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 30th Anniversary Season
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company announced the titles of their 2023-2024 30th Anniversary Season.

More Hot Stories For You


Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Dramedy WHO ALL OVER THERE?, April 11– 30Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Dramedy WHO ALL OVER THERE?, April 11– 30
March 23, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the commissioned world premiere dramedy Who All Over There? by Torie Wiggins. Things aren't always black and white—especially when it comes to relationships. Penned by the one of Cincinnati's favorite multi-hyphenate artists, this new play is inspired by the classic Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and shines a light on what happens when cultures clash in the name of love. April 11–30, 2023. Directed by Stori Ayers.
Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkPhotos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
March 16, 2023

Get a first look at A Chorus Line at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park!
Two World Premieres & More Set for Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 30th Anniversary SeasonTwo World Premieres & More Set for Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 30th Anniversary Season
March 13, 2023

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company announced the titles of their 2023-2024 30th Anniversary Season.
Photos: First Look at ALL-ONE! THE DOCTOR BRONNER'S PLAY at the KnowPhotos: First Look at ALL-ONE! THE DOCTOR BRONNER'S PLAY at the Know
March 12, 2023

All-One!, the fifth production of the Know's 25th Anniversary season, is a circus-slash-bathtime extravaganza inspired by the stranger-than-fiction life of “Doctor” Emmanuel Bronner, who escaped Nazi persecution in Germany and built a soap empire to lift his family out of poverty – and to spread his self-created “All-One” religion, teach his “Moral ABCs,” and to save “Spaceship Earth.” Check out production photos here!
Canton Museum of Art Announces 31st Annual Stark County High School Art ExhibitionCanton Museum of Art Announces 31st Annual Stark County High School Art Exhibition
March 10, 2023

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) presents the 31st Annual Stark County High School Art Exhibition, on view March 21 through April 9, 2023, in the Museum's lower galleries.
share