LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Announced at The Carnegie

It's an American classic featuring a meek floral assistant, a woman he loves ... and a giant, fast-talking - and singing - plant. This August, get ready to experience the musical magic of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.

A show that has delighted audiences for more than 30 years, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS kicks off The Carnegie's 2021-22 theatre season with two weekends of rousing outdoor performances at Covington Plaza at Riverfront Commons (144 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011).

The show tells the tale of Seymour, a down-on-his-luck floral assistant who lives on Skid Row and spends his days pining for his co-worker (and the love of his life), Audrey.

Once Seymour meets a plant that can talk, he suddenly sees his fortune change as his new companion (whom he promptly names "Audrey II") promises wealth, fame and his dream girl can all be his. There's just one problem: In exchange for his dreams, he must be willing to submit to Audrey II's nightmarish dreams of world domination.

Featuring a beloved score in a Motown style, you'll be hopping and bopping to hits like "Suddenly Seymour," "Skid Row," and "Somewhere That's Green." Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and ALADDIN) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

"The magic of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS crosses generations, stage and film. Given the setting of the beautiful new amphitheater at Covington Plaza, it's a perfect production to bring to life this summer," said Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. "From the classic Motown flavor of the music to the inherent entertainment value of the dialogue and characters, this show's name belies the fun and flair within that's made it a classic."

The Carnegie's production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be presented Friday, August 13, 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 14, 8 p.m.; Sunday, August 15, 6 p.m.; Friday, August 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 21, 8 p.m.; Sunday, August 22, 6 p.m. Shows will be performed at Covington Plaza's amphitheater, located near Roebling Bridge spanning the riverfront from Madison to Greenup Street.

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021-22 Theatre Season are on sale now. Full season subscriptions are $106 and $102 for Carnegie Members. Pick three subscriptions are available for $82-87 depending on selected titles. Individual tickets for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS are $32 for adults, $29 Carnegie members and $25 for students.

Individual tickets and subscriptions can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to arrange.