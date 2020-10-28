KeyBank's Lead Gift Unlocks the Door for Change at TCT

The change fund to bring diverse voices to The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has announced the lead gift in a new company initiative focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and access initiatives. With funds of $5,000 from KeyBank, TCT plans to launch The Change Fund. KeyBank's investment will be used for the very first Change Fund activity, likely a 2- or 3-month arts administration fellowship, beginning Fall 2021.

"Our goal at TCT is to embrace and emulate inclusivity and to ensure that ALL members of our community see themselves represented across all facets of our organization," said Kim Kern, Managing Director and CEO of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. "We commit to identifying, addressing and removing misconceptions, barriers and biases in our organization, including those pertaining to productions, process, practices, and programs. The Change Fund is designed to focus on this access across our staff, Board of Trustees, audiences, programs and artists regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, social class, physical ability or attributes, national origin, or educational background."

TCT hopes that the generosity of KeyBank will inspire others to follow their lead and support this much needed fund. The Change Fund will bring diverse voices to The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's stage and operations, providing artists, choreographers, administrators, playwrights, crew, and others with increased opportunities by eliminating systemic barriers and inequalities that have prohibited such opportunity in the past.

"KeyBank's culture is built on a foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion for all," said Cincinnati Market President Michael McCuen. "As a leader in the business community, we recognize the role we play and are committed to adding our voice and actions to drive progress toward ensuring equity, inclusion and justice for every individual in the communities we serve. We are proud to help TCT launch The Change Fund and encourage other corporations to join us."

As a company recognized for its commitment to and advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, KeyBank reaffirmed its strong stand for social justice and racial equity earlier this year with a $1 million commitment to provide social change grants in all its 26 markets, and has committed to a comprehensive community response plan to accelerate outcomes and create meaningful and lasting advancement toward racial equity and social justice across its footprint.

To learn more about how you or your organization can support The Change Fund please contact Tera Pierce, TCT's Development Manager, Corporate Partnerships, at tera.pierce@tctcincinnati.com or call 513-569-8080 x32.

