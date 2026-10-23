JAMMING ON THE JOB – LIVE to Open at Aronoff Center
The interactive family show brings the PBS KIDS podcast to life with audience participation and songs exploring careers.
The hit podcast from PBS KIDS, “Jamming on the Job,” will turn into an interactive live show when it plays the Aronoff Center's Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Saturday, April 17, 2027, at 10:30 AM & 1:30 PM. The fun and educational family-friendly event is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's 2026-27 Season.
This live, fully interactive show features the three original characters from the podcast – Andrés, Christina ,and BoomBox, played by Pierce Freelon – and brings to life songs and storylines from the from “Jamming on the Job.” Just like the podcast, the trio hops on their tour bus and travels from place to place, making music. But in the live show, when they encounter a problem, the trio will need the audience to help. Kids will be singing along, shouting out answers, teaming up with their grown-ups, and wiggling with silly dance moves.
The learning goal of the live show and podcast is for kids to learn about jobs and careers in which opportunities are growing, and that go beyond the stereotypical list of jobs kids are already familiar with. For example, kids who are fascinated by firetrucks will learn about fire managers, who work in forests to prevent uncontrolled forest fires. In a fast-changing world, Jamming on the Job – LIVE strongly emphasizes deeply human skills and traits – like teamwork, critical thinking, flexibility, and creativity – that will be essential no matter how the future evolves.
The “Jamming on the Job” podcast continues PBS KIDS' legacy of high-quality and thoughtful educational content for young children. It has been a hit with families, with over 26 million streams across podcast platforms. Every aspect was developed in consultation with PBS KIDS educational experts. For example, the careers were carefully selected to represent a range of industries, job types, and required levels of education. The podcast earned “Best Podcast of the Year for Kids” by Common Sense Media in 2023 and an “Excellence in Early Learning Digital Media Honor” from the American Library Association in 2024.
The performers also have a storied trajectory in kids' music. Pierce Freelon is a 2024 Grammy nominee for “Best Children's Music Album,” and 123 Andrés (Christina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero) are 2024 Grammy winners in the same category. Just like their characters on the show, 123 Andrés and Pierce Freelon tour nationally, performing for kids and families at some of the country's most recognized venues and festivals.
Following Jamming on the Job – LIVE performances in cities including Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX, and Durham, NC, the Aronoff Center performances will mark the first time the show makes a stop in Ohio.
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