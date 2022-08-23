Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Individual Tickets Are Now on Sale For Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Fall 2022 Performances

The all-new theatre will open in March 2023 with A Chorus Line.

Aug. 23, 2022 Â 

Tickets are now on sale for the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Fall 2022 lineup of shows, which will take place at venues around greater Cincinnati while the construction of the new Moe & Jack's Place -The Rouse Theatre is completed. The all-new theatre will open in March 2023 with A Chorus Line.

"We are opening our season in a rather unique way by producing our fall shows at partner theatres around our city," says Blake Robison, producing artistic director. "I can't think of a better way to embrace our community roots by bringing these entertaining experiences to different neighborhoods."

The 2022-23 season lineup features:

OFF-SITE PERFORMANCES - FALL 2022

  • Agatha Christie's masterpiece mystery, Murder on the Orient Express takes audiences on a thrilling ride with Ken Ludwig's adaptation at the Aronoff Center's Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

  • The iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo comes to life with incredible vibrancy in Frida...A Self Portrait, written and performed by Vanessa Severo, at The Carnegie Theatre in Covington, Kentucky.

  • In an exclusive engagement of a new production direct from a critically-acclaimed run in London, The Lion tells an intimate musical tale about one man's courage and the redemptive power of music at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in Price Hill.

  • In addition, the Playhouse's Off the Grid Series will present two immersive theatrical experiences in the fall:

    • Children of the Corn Maze: In Search of the Greenville Ghost is an all-new interactive, outdoor experience at Burger Farm and Garden Center on weekends in October. A real-time mystery unfolds as participants form a search party to explore the farm's spooky fields, on the hunt for clues.

    • Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig's Holiday Party will ring in the holiday season in December with an immersive Victorian-era party experience at The Phoenix event space downtown. Tickets for this experience will be on sale by Sept. 1. A Christmas Carol will return in 2023 with an all-new production in the Rouse Theatre.


"The stages may be different, but the quality of artistry and the innovative spirit of our community events remain the same, '' says Robison.

Individual tickets for shows in the Rouse and Rosenthal Shelterhouse theatres in 2023 will go on sale Dec. 5. COVID-19 health and safety protocols are unknown at this time and will be announced closer to performances. Ticket buyers will be notified via email and can find current health and safety guidelines here.

For more information, visit cincyplay.com or call the Box Office at 513-421-3888 or 800-582-3208 toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services. The Playhouse is fully accessible.


August 23, 2022

