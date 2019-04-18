HAMILTON Returns to Cincinnati for 20/21 Season

The national tour of HAMILTON will return to the Aronoff Center during Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati's 20/21 season presented by TriHealth, it was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Cincinnati. "Our first engagement of HAMILTON was an unprecedented event in Cincinnati," said Genevieve Holt, General Manager - Midwest for Broadway in Cincinnati. "Our audiences were thrilled with this exceptional show, and we at Broadway in Cincinnati were eager to bring it back to the Tri-State as soon as possible. We are very proud that we will get to share this remarkable musical with our audiences again in the 20/21 season. Broadway in Cincinnati subscribers who renew for the 19/20 season will have first access to HAMILTON when they renew their subscription for the 20/21 season. (Restrictions may apply.) More information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase group and individual tickets will be available at a later date.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com.





