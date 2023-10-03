Ghostlight Theatre Co to Present Inaugural Playwright Festival Featuring New Works by Dedrick Weathersby

The Ghostlight Theatre Company will present new work that will host two new plays written by professional playwrights, featuring Dedrick Weathersby's "The Locked Door".

Time & Location

Oct 14, 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM EDT

ARCO Cincy, 3301 Price Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205, USA

About the Event:



Take a look "behind the curtain" as we show you what happens during the process of developing new work for the stage! You will see 2 brand new plays in staged reading format with light staging and costuming, where actors perform with script in hand. In addition to seeing these new stories unfold on stage, you will also get to see visions for full productions of these works in the case of set and costume designs, as well as hear from the directors and playwrights of each piece. Take your theater fandom to the next level and get a peek into the world of new play development like you've never seen it before!

Accessibility:

This event will be fully ADA accessible for guests and will be ASL interpreted by Ghost Light Artistic Interpreting.

About the Plays:

The Locked Door by Dedrick Weathersby

Directed by A.J. Baldwin

Cast: LeVane Harrington and Jeffery Jackson

Synopsis:

In 1995 Minister Louis Farrakhan and Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. assembled one of the largest gatherings of African American men of its time, that would later be called the Million March. Two African American men find themselves desperately needing a place to stay for the march. The only room available is a single dormitory room for two. Albeit different, the two men compromise and settle for the room. Although the men begin their stay as strangers, their shared stories and experiences unite them as their discourse builds a portrait of what it means to be Black in America.

About the Playwright:

Dedrick Weathersby a 2022 Emmy Award Winner for Best Interview and Discussion with Theatre Corner on PBS/KPBS. A Broadway World Award Winner and NAACP Award Winner. As a child, his dream was to become a professional actor/singer and impact the world and his community through his storytelling and music. Years and dreams later, he's living that dream, paying it forward and still has more to do. Dedrick has performed in numerous Broadway Musicals and traveled with Broadway Tours. Dedrick is a proud member of Actors Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA and Dramatist Guild Union, for Playwrights.



Dedrick is an accomplished author of 6 published books, his most recent literary success would be "How I See Myself" Short Inspirational Vignettes for African American Youth, available anywhere you purchase your books. Dedrick is a firm believer, if you remember those humble beginnings, you can use each moment for future endeavors and "You can NEVER lose, betting on yourself and Giving is connected to your healing". Dedrick, has written numerous Plays and Musicals, his notable successes would be Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown and The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy). Visit for More Information: www.dedrickweathersby.com & www.superbadtheatercompany.com

About the Director:

A.J. Baldwin (she/her) is excited to share her work with The Ghostlight Stage Company! A.J. is an actor, director, playwright, and teaching artist from Montgomery, AL, who now calls Cincinnati home. She holds BAs in Theater, and History from Auburn University Montgomery. As an artist, A.J. loves plays about the unacknowledged, and is drawn to curating implicit moments to heighten explicit realities. A.J. is the Associate Artistic Director of The Theater at Monmouth, in Monmouth, Maine. A.J. sends love to all who may be reading and looks forward to sharing this night of theater with you all.

Synapse by Mary Beringer

Directed by Aiden Dalton

Cast: Angelique Archer, LeVane Harrington, Nathan Huitger, and Andrew Leonard

Synopsis:

When Mrs. Brown's husband disappears, she gets an offer from his employer- a technology company that can put Mr. Brown's brain into the body of a willing participant, essentially bringing him back to life. Mrs. Brown agrees, but she may come to regret that decision.

About the Playwright:

Mary Beringer was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. After working as a high school English teacher, she now writes grants for a non-profit. You may know her writing from performances at the Know Theatre, Cincinnati Lab Theatre, Cincinnati Playwright's Initiative, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, or University of Dayton's Studio Theatre. She has also been seen on stage with the Mason Community Players and with the Dayton Playhouse.

About the Director:

Aiden Dalton (he/they) currently serves as the Theatrical Director for The Ghostlight Stage Company. He is a native Cincinnatian and professional theatre artist that attended Xavier University, receiving his Bachelor of the Arts in Theatre with a Writing minor. While focusing mostly on acting in college, Aiden also served as the Producing Artistic Director for Xavier Players and was able to produce over six shows while attending Xavier University. After graduating they continued their training, after being selected to attend the highly competitive Professional Acting Apprentice program at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC). In this apprenticeship, Aiden worked for a year to get more hands-on experience in as many aspects of theatre as possible, guided by industry veterans. Since then Aiden has worked professionally at companies like ETC, American Legacy Theatre, South Bank Shakes, and more. Aiden is excited to now serve as the Theatrical Director for The Ghostlight Stage Company. In his new role Aiden wants to focus their efforts on bringing further inclusivity and community to the thriving Cincinnati arts scene. Most recently Aiden was seen in South Bank Shakespeare's productions of Romeo and Juliet and Merry Wives of Windsor this past summer.

To Purchase Tickets:

Click Here