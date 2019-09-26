Fact And Fiction Collide In Cincinnati Playhouse's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Witness the ultimate showdown of fact vs. fiction when Moe and Jack Rouse and Randolph Wadsworth present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT beginning Oct. 19 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. This whip-smart comedy will run through Nov. 16, with opening night on Oct. 24.



Based on real-life events and people, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT tracks the controversial publication of an essay that was written by acclaimed nonfiction author John D'Agata and fact-checked by Jim Fingal, then an intern at The Believer magazine. When Fingal points out factual inaccuracies and problematic embellishments throughout the essay, D'Agata fires back rationale as to why he took certain creative liberties-- all of which creates tension for the publisher, Emily Penrose.



Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, this entertaining, contemporary comedy explodes with timely relevance and lightning-fast pace. The character's verbal tête-à-têtes onstage about storytelling and truth promise to engage audience members in conversation long after leaving the theatre.



The Playhouse's production of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is helmed by award-winning director Wendy C. Goldberg. She is one of the Playhouse's Associate Artists, and her work has been seen previously at the theatre in Leveling Up, Circle Mirror Transformation, Durango and Doubt. Goldberg is the current Artistic Director of the National Playwrights Conference at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Under her leadership, the O'Neill received the Regional Theatre Tony Award in 2010.



"What's great about the play is that you're never quite sure where it's headed," says Goldberg. "It's so well-constructed that the audience never gets ahead of it and never knows where the twists and turns will lead. It's so satisfying in that way."



Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Ohio's only two-time Tony Award-winning theatre, boasts productions that are both nationally recognized and locally crafted. The 2019-2020 season includes productions featuring actors, directors, and designers who regularly work on and off Broadway and at other leading professional theatres across the country. All productions are presented at the Playhouse's iconic Eden Park setting.



For more information, visit cincyplay.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You