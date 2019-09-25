Ensemble Theatre Presents SEX AND EDUCATION

Sharpen your pencils! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati takes lousy language to school with the regional premiere of Sex and Education by Lissa Levin. This limited 2-week event is a spirited (and not-so-family-friendly) comedy about a duel between an overworked educator and an underachieving high school athlete. Playing

October 15-27, 2019. Directed by Dan Guntzelman.

Meet Joe Marks, a graduating basketball star whose college scholarship is suddenly in jeopardy when his poorly-written, sexually explicit note to his girlfriend is confiscated during a final exam. Meet Miss Edwards, his jaded public high school English teacher on her last day of teaching. With nothing to lose and resentment from years of disinterested students, she assigns him the task of turning the purloined letter into a polished, persuasive essay. This scintillating romp is a hilarious lesson for all in life, sex, sports, and grammar.

"This play is very much a comedy, but it's also very much a valentine to teachers and the importance of formal education," says playwright Lissa Levin. "In a play about an English teacher impressing the value of language skills upon a sports phenom, I wanted to make an arena out of a classroom, and a battle of wills and viewpoints to play out with the drive, pace, intensity, and excitement of an NBA playoff game." Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers adds, "I think the show is enormously funny and very smart, but I also think it has enormous heart. I'm thrilled with the show, and am very excited to tell this story."

Ensemble Theatre is thrilled to welcome Dan Guntzelman back to his hometown of Cincinnati, having moved to Los Angeles in 1976 to work in television and film. He is not only the director of this production, but also the husband of the show's playwright, Lissa Levin, who met Dan while they were working together on the Emmy-nominated hit sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati.

Performances run Tuesday through Sunday. Evening preview performances are at 7:00; evening performances are Tuesday-Thursday, 7:30 pm; Friday and Saturday, 8:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 2:00 pm; and Sunday, 7:00 pm. A complete calendar of performances is available online at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

Ticket prices start at $35 for adults; student tickets are $28; and children are $24. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount does not apply to children's tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. $15 Student Rush Tickets: Students may purchase up to two $15 student rush tickets two hours prior to show time with valid student I.D. Available in person only.





