Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Musical FIONA: THE MUSICAL, November 29 – December 29

Everyone's favorite hippo makes her musical debut! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) is thrilled to present Fiona: The Musical, written by Cincinnati native Zina Camblin and ETC composer David Kisor.

This touching story reminds us of the power of perseverance, compassion, and never giving up on the underdogs—or underhippos! Playing November 29 – December 29, 2023, this world premiere musical is holiday fun for the entire family! Directed by D. Lynn Meyers. Premiere Sponsor is Schueler Group. Opening Night Sponsors are Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and The Grant & Ross Family in honor of Fred & Sondra Ross.

When Fiona is born two months early at only twenty-nine pounds, the odds are stacked against her. But when a determined team of zookeepers and doctors refuses to give up on the little hippo that could, the beautiful friendships that form might be just the thing to give Fiona the strength she needs.

“Fiona's story had a very rocky beginning and was a stressful time that, thanks to a great animal care team, had a happy ending,” says Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “It was hard for me to imagine how that could be captured in a musical, but I'm confident that the creative team at ETC will make it fun.”

“Her story, her battle, her strength; it's irresistible,” says ETC's Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “It's an amazing story about never giving up. Fiona: The Musical is about something that seemed impossible and instead became reality. This production helps us celebrate Ensemble's own underdog story and unlikely journey of survival. It's not only a love letter to the zoo, but also a celebration of extraordinary possibility.”



About the Cast

Michael G. Bath (Lesser Kudu/Dudley) returns for his 26th consecutive holiday show with Ensemble Theatre, where he was last seen in The Dancing Princesses and Tiny Beautiful Things, as well as Crabble in Fly By Night, Eddie in The Legend of Georgia McBride, Ian Smithton in The Other Place, and Adam in Next Fall. He also played Duke Salinus and Dr. Pinch in The Comedy of Errors at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.



Darnell Pierre Benjamin (Giraffe/Dr. Cornelius) is a creative, educator, and community builder from southern Louisiana. He earned his MFA from the University of Houston's Professional Actor Training Program. He was last seen at Ensemble Theatre in The Dancing Princesses and Cinderella. Some of his other credits include Wrecking Ball and The Importance of Being Earnest with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Darnell is also a professor in the arts programs at Northern Kentucky University, Xavier University, and the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music.

Sara Mackie (Bibi) is an alumna of the Wright State Acting BFA Program. She performed with Ensemble Theatre most recently in The Dancing Princesses, Cinderella, The Frog Princess, Fun Home, and many other productions since 1999, including Hands on a Hardbody, all three Wonderette iterations, Rabbit Hole, and Mauritius, among others. Some of her regional credits include This is Tom Jones!, An Act of God, and Family Ties, Human Race Theatre; Pump Boys and Dinettes, The Carnegie; Wrecking Ball, The Taming of the Shrew, and Pride and Prejudice, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company; and Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune, New Edgecliff Theatre. You can also catch her briefly in the feature films The Bikeriders, The Public, and Dark Waters.



Andrew Maloney (Pelican/Zander) was last seen at Ensemble Theatre in The Dancing Princess (2022 and 2017), Alice in Wonderland, and First Date. His other ETC credits include Violet, Around the World in 80 Days, and Snow White. Internationally, he appeared in the Ecuadorian premiere of West Side Story at the Teatro Nacional Sucre in Quito, Ecuador. His recent credits include Rent, Assassins, The Little Mermaid, and A Chorus Line.



Brooke Steele (Colobus Monkey/Diana) has appeared numerous times at Ensemble Theatre, where some of her favorite credits Cinderella in Cinderella, Vasilisa in The Frog Princess, Miriam in Fly By Night, Violet in Violet, and Suzy Simpson in The Marvelous Wonderettes.



Kate Wilford (Red Oxpecker/Pam) was last seen at Ensemble Theatre in The Dancing Princesses (2022), and other holiday productions such as Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, and Snow White. Some of her favorite ETC credits include Good People, Becky's New Car, Hands on a Hardbody, and Women of Lockerbie. She has worked at every professional theater here in Cincinnati and has taught theater arts for over thirty years.



Brandi La'Sherrill (Zoe) makes her Ensemble Theatre debut with this production. Her most recent credits include the jazz icon Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (directed by Darnell Pierre Benjamin) at The Carnegie and Dorothy in The Wiz Jr. (directed by Broadway's Zhailon Levingston) at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. In 2024, she will tour Harriet Tubman: Straight Up Outta' the Underground, a one-person interactive storytelling experience she wrote.



Erin McCamley (Fiona) makes her Ensemble Theatre debut with this production. Erin is a multifaceted performer, music director, singer/songwriter, and educator who believes strongly in the healing, transformative power of the arts. Some of her favorite credits include Lizard Boy and All One, Know Theatre of Cincinnati; As You Like It, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company; Rumpelstiltskin, Clearstage; [title of show], Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre; And Baby Makes Seven, Queer Theatre Collective; SALTY, The Tank NYC; The Cherry Orchard, Columbia NYC; and more. Erin is the co-creator and performer of She's Crazy, which has toured for seven years.



R. DeAndré Smith (Henry) makes his Ensemble Theatre debut with this production. In addition to performing locally, he has performed both nationally and internationally with companies based in Indiana, Montana, Ohio, and Virginia. His favorite credits include Once on This Island, A Wrinkle in Time, Bat Boy: The Musical, All-One! The Dr. Bronner's Play, Jerry Springer: The Opera, and I Have a Dream: The Life and Times of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Rounding out the ensemble cast are last season's acting apprentices Emmy Rice (Ostrich/Teen) and Elexis Selmon (Yellow Oxpecker/Sam), as well as this season's acting apprentices Hannah Beaven (Annie), TaShauna Ajoi Jenkins (Bearcat/Wanda), Maddi O'Connell (Cal), KG Rucker (DJ), and Jordan Whittaker (Cris).



Production team: Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), Steve Goers (Music Director), Dee Anne Bryll (Choreographer), Darnell Pierre Benjamin (Choreographer), Maria Fernanda Ortiz Lopez (Costume Designer), Emily Porter (Sound Designer), Mia Catherine Teboe (Associate Sound Designer), Kelly Yurko (Wig & Makeup Designer), Becca Schall (Projection Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), Jacob Dowell (Technical Director), and Chris Lipstreu (Associate Production Manager). Production Stage Manager is Margot Whitney. Assistant Stage Manager is Lexi Muller.

Performances are Wednesday-Saturday at 7:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Performances vary. A complete calendar of performances is available at Click Here.