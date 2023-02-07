Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents Regional Premiere Drama MORNING SUN, February 25 â€“ March 19, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the regional premiere drama Morning Sun. Deeply felt and gorgeously imagined by Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), experience the first regional premiere production of this new play following its successful New York debut. This gutsy portrait of unsung woman plays February 25-March 19, 2023. Directed by D. Lynn Meyers.

In a brief flash, Charley's life is sketched out before her, from the moment she was born through now, fifty years later. Her family, her friends, people she only met once, every moment she's ever remembered crash through in full vibrancy. In this bold story transcending time and space, three generations of women embark on a journey to embrace life before it's too late.

"I was looking for something that celebrated the uniqueness of one life," says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "Simon Stephens's script absolutely caught me. It's like being invited inside someone's mind, soul, and heart. I couldn't walk away from this play because it insisted to be done. I want audiences to realize they are essential to this world, that the person next to you has a story."



About the Cast

Christine Dye (Claudette McBride and others) last performed at Ensemble Theatre in A Doll's House, Part 2, as well as The Humans and When We Were Young and Unafraid. She has also appeared onstage in Much Ado About Nothing, Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival; August: Osage County, Riverside, and Sarge, Clifton Performance Theatre; Dracula, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park; House of Yes, Untethered Theatre; Jeffery, Parallel Lives, and Valhalla, Ovation Theatre; Power Failure, Night of the Iguana, and Bus Stop, New Edgecliff Theatre; and Vagina Monologues, Miss Reardon Drinks a Little, and Shirley Valentine, Middletown Lyric Theatre. Some of her film credits include Carol, Old Man and the Gun, Donnybrook, A Case of Murder, Mom and Dad, Aftermath, and First Kill.



Annie Fitzpatrick (Charley McBride) last appeared at Ensemble Theatre in The Wolves, and some of her favorite credits include Luna Gale, Hands on a Hardbody, Next Fall, Rabbit Hole, and String of Pearls. Other regional credits include Steal Magnolias, Alias Grace, Owen Meany, To Kill a Mockingbird, Pride and Prejudice, A Christmas Carol, and Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Playhouse in the Park; Richard III, Death of a Salesman, Little Women, A Man for All Seasons, and Blithe Spirit, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company; and Silent Sky, Pluto, and Collapse, Know Theatre. She has worked with various regional theatres including American Stage, Indiana Repertory Theater, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Geva Theatre, Florida Stage, and Florida Studio. Her TV and film credits include Chicago P.D., Those Who Kill, Army Wives, White Noise, Dark Waters, The Old Man and the Gun, Fun Size, and Milk Money.

Becca Howell (Tessa McBride and others) returns to the Ensemble Theatre stage, where she was last seen in The Wolves, as well as Red Velvet, The Humans, and Bloomsday. After receiving her BFA from Northern Kentucky University, she completed ETC's Professional Acting Internship Program. She has also performed locally in Macbeth with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and Poor Behavior, Yankee Tavern, and Prelude to a Kiss with Falcon Theatre.

Production team: Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), Brooke Arthur (Costume Designer), Matt Callahan (Sound Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), and Jack Murphy (Technical Director). Production Stage Manager is Margot Whitney. Assistant Stage Manager is Lexi Muller.

Performances Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 pm; Friday & Saturday at 8:00 pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm. Performances vary. A complete calendar of performances is available at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

Tickets start at $35 for adults and student tickets are $28. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount only applies to adult tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. $15 Student Rush Tickets: Students may purchase up to two $15 student rush tickets two hours prior to show time with valid student I.D. Available in person only.