Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Closes The 2022-2023 Season With The Regional Premiere Dramedy MAYTAG VIRGIN, May 27 â€“ June 18

Two new neighbors put their hearts (and laundry) on the line in this poignant dramedy that tells a witty, romantic, and honest story of connection.

May. 02, 2023 Â 

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Closes The 2022-2023 Season With The Regional Premiere Dramedy MAYTAG VIRGIN, May 27 â€“ June 18 Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) closes its 2022-2023 Season with the regional premiere dramedy Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly. Two new neighbors put their hearts (and laundry) on the line in this poignant dramedy that tells a witty, romantic, and honest story of connection. May 27-June 18, 2023. Directed by Bridget Leak. Premiere Sponsors are John Goering; Mark Haggard and Daniel Brown.

Good fences make good neighbors, right? But what about clotheslines? When the unflappable Jack Key moves in next door to the endearingly neurotic Lizzy Nash, sparks fly. Over time, neighborly nagging softens, and a deeper connection emerges between the two high school teachers. As the leaves turn yellow and the months march on, kept secrets shake loose, and the pair finds themselves facing the same question: How do you know when you're ready to live, and love, again?

"Maytag Virgin reminds us that the world is full of possibilities," says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "It's the perfect dramedy. You're going to laugh out loud, and you're going to be touched by the story that is far more than boy meets girl. It's about how love really never leaves, even when the people who love each other do. It's absolutely charming."


About the Cast

Ryan Wesley Gilreath (Jack Key) last performed at Ensemble Theatre in Queen, and some of his other credits there include Ripcord, Tribes, Other Desert Cities, Next Fall, 33 Variations, and Mary's Wedding. His TV and film credits include The Bikeriders with Austin Butler; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile on Netflix; Forrest Mars in
The Food That Built America; Jack Miller in TURN: Washington's Spies; Oppenheimer in American Genius; Doc Robinson in Gold Fever; and the pilot of Guilty on Fox. His theatre credits include A Christmas Carol, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park; Ears on a Beatle, Human Race Theatre; and Burning Desire, Seven Angels, and Deathtrap, Florida Repertory Theatre.


Maggie Lou Rader (Elizabeth "Lizzy" Nash) makes her Ensemble Theatre debut with this production. Originally from Oklahoma, she attended William Jewell College, Oxford University, and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. She has performed regionally and internationally with Human Race Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Know Theatre, Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park, The Kitchen Theatre, Birmingham Old Rep, and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Some of her favorite credits include Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, June in Alabaster, The Pilot in Grounded, and Marie Antoinette in The Revolutionists.

Bridget Leak (Director) returns to Ensemble Theatre, having previously directed Queen. Her previous Cincinnati directing credits include Actually with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Playhouse's Off the Hill Series, and the current production of RUH-Roh! at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival. Her previous honors include People's Liberty Grant recipient, Cincinnati Art Ambassador Fellowship, Lincoln Center Directors Lab alum, Artist in Residence at Robert Wilson's The Watermill Center, Directing Fellow at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and an SDCF Observer (Cleveland Play House and Round House Theatre). Bridget has an MFA in directing from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University.

Production team: Brian c. Mehring (Resident Scenic & Lighting Designer), Brooke Arthur (Costume Designer), Matt Callahan (Sound Designer), Shannon Rae Lutz (Properties Curator & Design Assistant), and Jack Murphy (Technical Director). Production Stage Manager is Margot Whitney. Assistant Stage Manager is Lexi Muller.

Performances Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30 pm; Friday & Saturday at 8:00 pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 pm. Performances vary. A complete calendar of performances is available at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

Tickets start at $35 for adults and student tickets are $28. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount only applies to adult tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person. $15 Student Rush Tickets: Students may purchase up to two $15 student rush tickets two hours prior to show time with valid student I.D. Available in person only.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Â 



Cincinnati Arts Associations DANCING FOR THE STARS 2023 Fundraiser Announces Winners Photo
Cincinnati Arts Association's DANCING FOR THE STARS 2023 Fundraiser Announces Winners
Britton Spitler as Brock Leah Spears (Project Manager â€“ ADM) and dance pro Amanda Barraza (Independent Dance Instructor) received a nearly perfect score of 29, taking first place at the Cincinnati Arts Association's fifteenth annual Dancing for the Stars on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Music Hall Ballroom.
The Carnegie Announces Its Next Executive Director, Matt Distel Photo
The Carnegie Announces Its Next Executive Director, Matt Distel
The CarnegieÂ hasÂ announcedÂ theÂ appointment of MattÂ DistelÂ as its next Executive Director.Â  An accomplished curator and arts administrator, Matt Distel brings nearly 30Â years of experience to the Executive Director position. Distel is stepping into this new role with a long history at The Carnegie and a decorated career leading community-centered arts organizations. Â 
The Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati To Host A Family-Friendly Block Party at the Emery The Photo
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati To Host A Family-Friendly Block Party at the Emery Theater
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is hosting a family-friendly Block Party Saturday, April 29 from 12PM to 4PM (rain or shine) to celebrate its future home at the Emery Theater.Â Â 
TCTs Disneys MOANA JR. Opens This Weekend Photo
TCT's Disney's MOANA JR. Opens This Weekend
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season concludes with DISNEY'S MOANA JR. at the Taft Theatre April 15 â€“ 24, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Closes The 2022-2023 Season With The Regional Premiere Dramedy MAYTAG VIRGIN, May 27 â€“ June 18Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Closes The 2022-2023 Season With The Regional Premiere Dramedy MAYTAG VIRGIN, May 27 â€“ June 18
May 2, 2023

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) closes its 2022-2023 Season with the regional premiere dramedy Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly. May 27â€“June 18, 2023. Directed by Bridget Leak. Premiere Sponsors are John Goering; Mark Haggard and Daniel Brown.
Cincinnati Arts Association's DANCING FOR THE STARS 2023 Fundraiser Announces WinnersCincinnati Arts Association's DANCING FOR THE STARS 2023 Fundraiser Announces Winners
April 30, 2023

Britton Spitler as Brock Leah Spears (Project Manager â€“ ADM) and dance pro Amanda Barraza (Independent Dance Instructor) received a nearly perfect score of 29, taking first place at the Cincinnati Arts Association's fifteenth annual Dancing for the Stars on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Music Hall Ballroom.
The Carnegie Announces Its Next Executive Director, Matt DistelThe Carnegie Announces Its Next Executive Director, Matt Distel
April 27, 2023

The CarnegieÂ hasÂ announcedÂ theÂ appointment of MattÂ DistelÂ as its next Executive Director.Â  An accomplished curator and arts administrator, Matt Distel brings nearly 30Â years of experience to the Executive Director position. Distel is stepping into this new role with a long history at The Carnegie and a decorated career leading community-centered arts organizations. Â 
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati To Host A Family-Friendly Block Party at the Emery TheaterThe Children's Theatre of Cincinnati To Host A Family-Friendly Block Party at the Emery Theater
April 20, 2023

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is hosting a family-friendly Block Party Saturday, April 29 from 12PM to 4PM (rain or shine) to celebrate its future home at the Emery Theater.Â Â 
TCT's Disney's MOANA JR. Opens This WeekendTCT's Disney's MOANA JR. Opens This Weekend
April 14, 2023

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season concludes with DISNEY'S MOANA JR. at the Taft Theatre April 15 â€“ 24, 2023.
share