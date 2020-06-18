Dayton Performing Arts Group Unite in DAY OF GIVING

Dayton Live has joined forces with the other not-for-profit arts organizations that perform in their venues to raise funds to ensure their very existence in the future. This unique fundraising event on June 25, 2020, is entitled Day of Giving: Preserving the Heart of Live Performance and is completely virtual via the DaytonLive.org website and various social media channels (Facebook and Instagram @DaytonLive365). Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Dance Initiative, Dayton Gay Men's Chorus, Dayton Live (formerly Victoria Theatre Association), Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic), and The Human Race Theatre Company are all participating in this important initiative. Leadership support provided by PNC Bank with additional support from The Schiewetz Foundation will cover the expenses associated with this innovative endeavor.

"With our usual revenue streams severely curtailed, this is an incredibly difficult time for nonprofits - and Dayton's performing arts organizations are no exception," said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live's President & CEO. "Hundreds of performances have been cancelled or postponed and millions of dollars of revenue have been lost. Dayton's performing arts organizations have faced not just layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts, but also concerns about our very survival."

The virtual fundraising event (hosted on the DaytonLive.org website and social media channels) will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and end at 10 p.m. After a launch hour with introductions from all the featured arts groups and a welcome from PNC Regional President Dave Melin, each organization will take over Dayton Live's social media for an hour with posts, videos, and more. People are invited to make donations to the organization of their choice (or all groups together) via the DaytonLive.org website or by texting CREATE to 243 725. A "Happy Hour" will occur at 5 p.m. and the evening will wrap up with a final hour featuring "thank you" messages from each organization.

"Dayton has faced many hard times and its citizens have always rallied and risen again," Sutton said. "The Victoria Theatre itself has survived wars, floods, fires, pandemics, economic downturns and civil unrest - time and again. As in the past, the time has come for Dayton to rally around the Arts that contribute so much to the quality of life in our region, the economic vitality of our downtown, and the education of our young people. We hope that this Day of Giving will inspire people from all over the Miami Valley to contribute to the viability of Dayton's finest performing arts organizations."

SCHEDULE FOR THE DAY: Thursday, June 25, 2020

Tune in on social media (Facebook and Instagram @DaytonLive365) throughout the afternoon and evening to hear the latest from these nonprofits.

June 25, 2020 Facebook Instagram

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Welcome Welcome

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. The Venues The Human Race Theatre Company

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Dayton Dance Initiative Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Dayton Gay Men's Chorus Dayton Live

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company The Venues

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Happy Hour with Education & Engagement Happy Hour

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Dayton Live Dayton Dance Initiative

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. The Human Race Theatre Company Dayton Gay Men's Chorus

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. Results & Thank You Results & Thank You

Make A Difference for Dayton's Performing Arts

Individuals don't have to wait for June 25 - they can give now at daytonlive.org/day-of-giving or by texting CREATE to 243 725.

Arts fans are urged to become Ambassadors for the Arts by sharing the emails and the social media posts leading up to and during the Day of Giving.

Follow along on June 25 from 12 noon to 10 p.m. Check out the schedule and follow @DaytonLive365 on Facebook and Instagram.

