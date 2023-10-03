Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Pops Launch 2023-24 Live From Music Hall Digital Concert Series

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and Cincinnati Pops have announced plans for five Live from Music Hall concerts to be digitally streamed for free through the CSO's YouTube channel in the 2023-24 season, the Orchestra's fourth season of digital programming.

Music Director Louis Langrée will conduct the CSO program on October 14. Program highlights include Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait, narrated by actor George Takei, Florence Price's Symphony No. 1, and Leonard Bernstein's Overture to Candide and Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront. On March 10, CSO Creative Partner Matthias Pintscher will conduct a CSO program inspired by the spring season, including the world premiere of a CSO commissioned work by composer inti figgis-vizueta, performed by pianist Conrad Tao.

Cincinnati Pops Conductor John Morris Russell will conduct two Pops programs as well as CSO's Classical Roots program. The December 9 livestream of Holiday Pops will feature vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Rafael Moras and community ensembles from across Cincinnati, including the May Festival Youth Chorus, SCPA Chorale, Sycamore High School Select Ensemble, Winton Woods High School Varsity Ensemble, Q-Kidz Dance Team, Studio for Dance, and the Cincinnati Collaborative Ringing Project. The April 14 Pops program will illuminate the inspirational stories of American immigrants in The Dream of America, featuring Peter Boyer's Grammy-nominated, theatrical, and multi-media production Ellis Island: The Dream of America; cultural ensembles representing traditions from around the world will join in celebration of Cincinnati's vibrant international communities. Russell will also conduct CSO's Classical Roots concert on April 19 featuring the Classical Roots Community Choir in a program that celebrates African American musical excellence.

“We're proud to present our fourth season of Live from Music Hall digital concert series,” said Jonathan Martin, President & CEO of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops. “As an ambassador of Cincinnati, we aim to share inspiring performances with people in our community and around the world through relevant and accessible concert formats. In this age of digital connectivity, our livestreams allow us to advance our mission and reach more people than ever before. The international viewership we continue to garner reinforces our commitment to digital content and innovation, and we look forward to sharing our 2023-24 season with everyone in Cincinnati and around the world.”

Following each digital premiere, most concerts will be free and accessible to the general public for seven days; subscribers and donors will receive extended viewing privileges in the CSO and Pops On Demand portal. Subsequently, select excerpts from each livestream will be released as digital singles, available to watch for free on the Orchestra's website and social media channels.