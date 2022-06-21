Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra To Honor Kick Lee With The 2021-2022 MAC Award For Diversity And Leadership In The Arts

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's (CSO) Multicultural Awareness Council (MAC) announced Kick Lee as the recipient of the 2021-22 MAC Award for Diversity and Leadership in the Arts, an annual award which recognizes local Cincinnati artists, administrators, and visionaries who have forged paths for the inclusion of underrepresented communities in the arts.

Lee will be honored at the Orchestra's Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert in the West End at Laurel Park on Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. A pre-concert celebration featuring live music from local artists will be held at 5:00 p.m.

A native of Cincinnati, Kick Lee has worked in the music industry for over 18 years and has multiple music works licensed and placed in advertisements with companies, such as Disney, Toyota, Samsung, Puma, and Xbox. Devoted to the advancement of music creatives in the Cincinnati region, Lee founded the Cincinnati Music Accelerator (CMA), Ohio's first music career accelerator organization, which focuses on connecting people, building diverse relationships, and providing creatives with opportunities to learn, create, and propel their careers.

Since CMA's inception, hundreds of musical entrepreneurs have been supported in the Cincinnati region through programs such as The Street Stage Project (SSP), in partnership with Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC), the CMA Mobile Stage trailer, the Music Business Academy, and the CMA Music Studio. Lee also founded KL Studios Inc., a recording studio specializing in audio recording, audio production, post-production and music licensing for television, film, trailers, and commercials.