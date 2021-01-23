Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Presents BROADWAY FOREVER Concerts

This weekend, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is presenting Broadway Forever, a series of concerts featuring Broadway songs. Performances take place January 23-24, 2021 at 7:30 pm at 2 pm.

While the lights on Broadway may be dark for the moment, JMR and the Pops light up Music Hall's stage with memorable music from some of Broadway's greatest shows including Chicago, Wicked, and Les Misérables, as well as Leonard Bernstein's Three Dance Episodes from On the Town.

Artists:

John Morris Russell, conductor

Jessica Hendy, vocalist

Melvin Tunstall III, vocalist

Veronica Stern, vocalist

The January 23 performance of this concert will be livestreamed simlutaneously at cincinnatisymphony.org/live, the Pops' YouTube channel and the Pops' Facebook page.

View the CSO & Pops Digital Concert Series page for more details.