Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Breaks Ground on New Complex Moe & Jack's Place -- The Rouse Theater

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has officially broken ground for a new theater in Eden Park, WLWT reports.

The groundbreaking for the $49.5 million state-of-the-art mainstage theater complex, named Moe & Jack's Place -- The Rouse Theater, took place Saturday afternoon.

This new theater will replace the Marx Theater, which is the oldest un-renovated mainstage at any major regional theater in the country.

Moe & Jack's Place -- The Rouse Theater is expected to open in late 2022.

Read more on WLWT.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new mainstage theatre complex includes the Rouse Theatre and support facilities such as new dressing rooms, rehearsal rooms, green rooms, costume shop and backstage areas. It will expand what can be done on stage with state-of-the Art Theatre technology. The new theatre will also enhance the audience experience with better comfort, sightlines, acoustics and entry/exit.