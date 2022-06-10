Cincinnati Opera Opens 2022 Summer Festival With LA BOHÈME This Month

From June 18 through June 25 at Music Hall, get swept away by one of the most famous love stories ever sung: Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème. Cincinnati Opera opens its 2022 Summer Festival with this beloved opera, marking the company's Music Hall homecoming after nearly three years away.

La Bohème has captivated generations of audiences with its unforgettable music and its sweetly sentimental tale of young, bohemian lovers in Paris. The romantic favorite is presented in a new-to-Cincinnati production that brings a colorful, whimsical vision of the City of Light to the Music Hall stage.

The story: In his cold apartment on Christmas Eve, the penniless poet Rodolfo prepares to celebrate the holiday with friends on the city's bustling streets. But with a quiet knock on the door, he meets Mimì, whose single candle has gone out. While searching for a match in the dark, hands touch, sparks fly, and lives change forever.

Cast and creative team:

Mimì ... Talise Trevigne

Rodolfo ... Ji-Min Park

Musetta ... Raven McMillon

Marcello ... Rodion Pogossov

Colline ... André Courville

Schaunard ... Ethan Vincent

Benoit/Alcindoro ... Thomas Dreeze

Parpignol ... Houston Tyrrell

Custom-House Officer ... Dicky Dutton

Sergeant ... Randell McGee

Prune Seller ... Mitchell Sturges

Conductor ... Mark Gibson

Stage director ... Alain Gauthier

Scenic design ... Olivier Landreville

Costume design ... Opéra de Montréal

Lighting design ... Thomas C. Hase

Wig and makeup design ... James Geier

Chorus master ... Henri Venanzi

Featuring the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Tickets to La Bohème are on sale now and begin at $35. For more information visit cincinnatiopera.org.