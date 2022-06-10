Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Opera Opens 2022 Summer Festival With LA BOHÈME This Month

Featuring the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra!

Register for Cincinnati News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 10, 2022  
Cincinnati Opera Opens 2022 Summer Festival With LA BOHÈME This Month

From June 18 through June 25 at Music Hall, get swept away by one of the most famous love stories ever sung: Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème. Cincinnati Opera opens its 2022 Summer Festival with this beloved opera, marking the company's Music Hall homecoming after nearly three years away.

La Bohème has captivated generations of audiences with its unforgettable music and its sweetly sentimental tale of young, bohemian lovers in Paris. The romantic favorite is presented in a new-to-Cincinnati production that brings a colorful, whimsical vision of the City of Light to the Music Hall stage.

The story: In his cold apartment on Christmas Eve, the penniless poet Rodolfo prepares to celebrate the holiday with friends on the city's bustling streets. But with a quiet knock on the door, he meets Mimì, whose single candle has gone out. While searching for a match in the dark, hands touch, sparks fly, and lives change forever.

Cast and creative team:

Mimì ... Talise Trevigne
Rodolfo ... Ji-Min Park
Musetta ... Raven McMillon
Marcello ... Rodion Pogossov
Colline ... André Courville
Schaunard ... Ethan Vincent
Benoit/Alcindoro ... Thomas Dreeze
Parpignol ... Houston Tyrrell
Custom-House Officer ... Dicky Dutton
Sergeant ... Randell McGee
Prune Seller ... Mitchell Sturges

Conductor ... Mark Gibson
Stage director ... Alain Gauthier
Scenic design ... Olivier Landreville
Costume design ... Opéra de Montréal
Lighting design ... Thomas C. Hase
Wig and makeup design ... James Geier
Chorus master ... Henri Venanzi

Featuring the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Tickets to La Bohème are on sale now and begin at $35. For more information visit cincinnatiopera.org.



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Theatre Calgary Present RAGTIME This Weekend
  • Calgary Philharmonic Reveals 2022/2023 Season
  • Piano Prodigy Kevin Chen Will Perform With The Calgary Philharmonic in June
  • Local IBPOC Artists Unite For Calgary Premiere Of Multi-Sensory Presentation 