Cincinnati Opera Opens 2022 Summer Festival With LA BOHÈME This Month
From June 18 through June 25 at Music Hall, get swept away by one of the most famous love stories ever sung: Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème. Cincinnati Opera opens its 2022 Summer Festival with this beloved opera, marking the company's Music Hall homecoming after nearly three years away.
La Bohème has captivated generations of audiences with its unforgettable music and its sweetly sentimental tale of young, bohemian lovers in Paris. The romantic favorite is presented in a new-to-Cincinnati production that brings a colorful, whimsical vision of the City of Light to the Music Hall stage.
The story: In his cold apartment on Christmas Eve, the penniless poet Rodolfo prepares to celebrate the holiday with friends on the city's bustling streets. But with a quiet knock on the door, he meets Mimì, whose single candle has gone out. While searching for a match in the dark, hands touch, sparks fly, and lives change forever.
Cast and creative team:
Mimì ... Talise Trevigne
Rodolfo ... Ji-Min Park
Musetta ... Raven McMillon
Marcello ... Rodion Pogossov
Colline ... André Courville
Schaunard ... Ethan Vincent
Benoit/Alcindoro ... Thomas Dreeze
Parpignol ... Houston Tyrrell
Custom-House Officer ... Dicky Dutton
Sergeant ... Randell McGee
Prune Seller ... Mitchell Sturges
Conductor ... Mark Gibson
Stage director ... Alain Gauthier
Scenic design ... Olivier Landreville
Costume design ... Opéra de Montréal
Lighting design ... Thomas C. Hase
Wig and makeup design ... James Geier
Chorus master ... Henri Venanzi
Featuring the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Tickets to La Bohème are on sale now and begin at $35. For more information visit cincinnatiopera.org.