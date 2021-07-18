Cincinnati Opera Announces 2021 Summer at Summit Outdoor Series

This July, Cincinnati Opera invites you to Summer at Summit, the reimagined open-air festival at Summit Park in Blue Ash. You'll experience all the hallmarks you've come to love in a Cincinnati Opera event-glorious singing, inspiring storytelling, and enchanting music from internationally renowned guest artists, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the Cincinnati Opera Chorus.

The 2021 Summer Festival features three beloved operas presented without intermissions in specially tailored, ninety-minute versions that retain their full stories and best-loved music. All three shows will feature world-class singers, many of whom you'll recognize from previous Cincinnati Opera productions.

Learn more about the full lineup below!

Carmen

July 17, 22, 26 & 30, 2021 | 8:30 p.m.

Summit Park

World-renowned mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges sings the title role in Bizet's Carmen, an ageless ode to one woman's fierce independence.

Tosca

July 23, 27 & 31, 2021 | 8:30 p.m.

Summit Park

Puccini's thrilling creation is a passionate melodrama suffused with political intrigue-a roller-coaster ride of love, power, and betrayal told through unforgettable music.

The Barber Of Seville

July 24 & 29, 2021 | 8:30 p.m.

Summit Park

Rossini's masterful, laugh-out-loud comedy is packed with rapid-fire punchlines and toe-tapping melodies-from one of the world's most famous overtures to the instantly recognizable "Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!" of "Largo al factotum."

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.cincinnatiopera.org/2021.