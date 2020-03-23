Cincinnati Arts Association's Fundraiser DANCING FOR THE STARS 2020 is Cancelled

Due to the evolving impact of the coronavirus and the directives from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding the ban on public gatherings until further notice, Cincinnati Arts Association's annual fundraiser, Dancing for the Stars 2020, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Cincinnati's Music Hall Ballroom, has cancelled.

Guests who purchased tickets and made donations to the fundraiser have been notified, and their tickets and donations will be refunded.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of events at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall, visit www.cincinnatiarts.org/health-update.





