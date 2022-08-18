Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christy Altomare, Aaron Lazar & More to Star in 30 YEARS OF STEPHEN: THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN FLAHERTY

The evening will end on a high note with the premiere of two never before heard compositions.

Aug. 18, 2022  

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music will present an evening of music and stories, featuring their incredible students and a sampling of CCM's most notable alumni. Join them for a front-row seat to the world premiere of 30 Years of Stephen: The Music of Stephen Flaherty at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Corbett Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now through the UC Foundation website.

Hosted by CCMpower, the fundraising event features the music of CCM alumnus and Tony award winning Broadway composer, Stephen Flaherty (BM Composition, '82). The performance features CCM students with alumni and Broadway stars Christy Altomare (BFA Musical Theater, '08), Ashley Brown (BFA Musical Theater, '04), Jason Graae (BFA Musical Theater, '80), Aaron Lazar (MFA Theater Performance, '00), Bryonha Marie (Broadway guest artist), Stephanie Jae Park (BFA Musical Theater, '14), Alton Fitzgerald White (Musical Theater, att. 1983-86) and other surprise guests.

Learn more about their guest artists at https://www.uc.edu/news/articles/2022/08/save-the-date--broadway-alums-celebrate-stephen-flaherty-in-ccm-fundraising-gala.html

The evening will end on a high note with the premiere of two never before heard compositions - one of which will be performed live on the Corbett Auditorium stage by Stephen Flaherty himself!

The Music of Stephen Flaherty event will replace Moveable Feast for the 2022-23 academic year. Moveable Feast will return in person on Friday, January 19, 2024. The Music of Stephen Flaherty event was originally conceptualized and developed by the following CCM alumni, without whom this performance would not be possible: David Goldsmith (BFA Musical Theater, '85), Kevin McCollum (BFA Musical Theater, '84; HonDoc, '05), Jeff Saver (BM Piano, '79) and Jim Semmelman (BFA Musical Theater, '76).

PURCHASING TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased online at ccm.uc.edu/30yearsofstephen. General Admission (Soloist) tickets cost $150 and Alumni tickets cost $100.

Become a Sponsor or Host: Sponsorship and host levels range from $150-$5,000. View a full list of levels and benefits. To discuss benefit details or sponsorship opportunities, call CCM Development and Alumni Relations at 513-556-2100.

Hosted by CCMpower - a dedicated volunteer group comprised of friends, advocates and alumni - 30 Years of Stephen: The Music of Stephen Flaherty generates essential support to fund student scholarships, projects and travel opportunities. These unique educational offerings are essential to the CCM experience and provide creative opportunities for students that are vital to their growth as creators and collaborators. After three years of budget cuts and lost box office revenue, their alumni are leading the charge to ensure that CCM students will have the same exceptional experiences that they once had here.


