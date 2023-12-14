Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Cast Set For The Cincinnati Pops' CHICAGO THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT

Performances are on January 12-14, 2024 at Music Hall.

The Cincinnati Pops has announced the cast of its upcoming symphonic concert adaptation of Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical Chicago on January 12-14, 2024 at Music Hall. The five-person cast, pulled straight from Broadway, plus the Cincinnati Pops will be conducted by the legendary conductor Rob Fisher.

Fisher, who has been involved with Chicago productions worldwide, comes to Cincinnati for this production. Dylis Croman, who has performed the role of Roxie Hart numerous times on Broadway, most recently in June 2023, will reprise her role along with Tari Kelly (Broadway’s Groundhog Day, Something Rotten!, Anything Goes) as Velma Kelly, Lewis Cleale (Broadway’s Book of Mormon, Once Upon A Mattress) as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner (Broadway’s Sideshow, The Cher Show, New York, New York) as Matron Mama Morton, and Matthew Deming (Broadway’s Chicago, The Visit) as Amos Hart. Pianist Andrew Resnick (Broadway’s Parade, Boop, The Cher Show, The King and I, The Bridges of Madison County, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Book of Mormon, War Paint, Wicked) and Grammy-nominated drummer Ray Brinker will join the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra for this production.

Created by Rob Fisher and Tom Thompson, this concert adaptation includes every song from the original score with intermittent spoken dialogue. Originally composed for just thirteen musicians, this arrangement by Bill Elliot for John Kander and Fred Ebb’s score reimagines Chicago with a full symphonic orchestra. The concert is produced by Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox and Georgina Ryder of AMP Worldwide LLC.

Chicago is the longest-running musical currently on Broadway, having opened in 1996. The winner of six Tony Awards, six Drama Desk awards, and the 1998 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, Chicago’s iconic wah-wah trumpets, finger snaps and jazzy score have secured its place as a musical theatre classic.

Tickets to Chicago: The Musical in Concert are currently on sale. To purchase, visit cincinnatipop.org or call the Box Office at 513.381.3300, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This production contains adult themes. Parental discretion is advised.


