CORNER OF THE SKY, PARADISE BLUE & BAD DATES: END GAME Set For Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2026–2027 Season

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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati has announced its 2026–2027 season, which will feature a mix of new work, regional premieres, and returning productions. The season marks the company’s 41st and will include six productions running from September 2026 through May 2027.

The season will open with CORNER OF THE SKY: THE MUSIC OF Stephen Schwartz, a world premiere musical conceived and created by Scott Coulter. The production will highlight six decades of work by the composer, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, and The Prince of Egypt, and will run September 5–27, 2026.

The lineup will continue with Jeffrey Hatcher’s MRS. MANNERLY, running October 13–November 1, 2026. The production will feature Raymond McAnally and Dale Hodges reprising their roles from a previous run. For the holiday season, ETC will present CINDERELLA, with book by Joseph McDonough, lyrics by David Kisor, and music by Fitz Patton, running December 9–30, 2026.

In early 2027, ETC will stage the regional premiere of THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood, running January 30–February 21, followed by PARADISE BLUE by Dominique Morisseau, running March 20–April 11. The season will conclude with the regional premiere of BAD DATES: END GAME by Theresa Rebeck, scheduled for May 8–30, 2027.

Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers said the season explores themes of identity and personal growth, with each production examining how individuals define themselves and contribute to the world around them.

Ticket Information

Subscriptions for the 2026–2027 season are now on sale and may be purchased by calling the box office at (513) 421-3555.