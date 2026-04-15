THE HOUSE ON WATCH HILL To Receive Regional Premiere At Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will present the regional premiere of THE HOUSE ON WATCH HILL, a musical by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, running May 9 through May 31. The production is directed by D. Lynn Meyers and Dee Anne Bryll.

Set in the summer of 1984, the musical follows a group of teenagers who set out to build a haunted house in their Cincinnati suburb. As the project develops, their imaginations give way to more complex fears, reflecting a transition from childhood to adolescence. The story draws on real events from Oberacker’s life and incorporates an original score inspired by 1980s pop music.

“Do you remember a summer when you thought everything was possible?” said Meyers. “This show is about going back to a time when we were still growing, still dreaming, and still hoping things come to fruition.”

The cast will include Jason Collins, Julianne Ferreira da Silva, Wesley Akio Geary, Adrian Graff, Jordyn Amani Jones, Morgan Lindell, Sara Mackie, Gavin Poronsky, and Tommy Sanders.

The creative team includes scenic and lighting designer Brian c. Mehring, music director Steve Goers, choreographer Dee Anne Bryll, Costume Designer Cat Schmeal-Swope, sound designer Brian Hsieh, properties curator Shannon Rae Lutz, technical director Jacob Dowell, and production stage manager Michele A. Kay.

Performances will take place Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $22 for adults, with student tickets priced at $29 and children’s tickets at $27. Half-price rush tickets will be available two hours prior to each performance.