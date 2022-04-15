CCM Acting to Present 2022 Virtual Senior Showcase

The Acting Department at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM Acting) will present its 2022 Virtual Senior Showcase. The multimedia showcase allows industry insiders and the general public to see this year's seniors perform excerpts from TV programs, films, original works and more. All video and audio excerpts are available for on-demand viewing.

The Senior Showcase is the capstone experience for all Acting majors, and it serves as the entry point into the profession for all graduating seniors. CCM trained actors are in demand for their talents, with students frequently being cast in film and commercial projects while still in school. Graduates of the program maintain careers in theatre, film, television and the media arts. In addition to acting, graduates of the program are also writers, composers, producers and educators.

Get to know CCM Acting's Class of 2022 and access each senior's showcase videos by clicking on the button below. Viewer discretion is advised; portions of this showcase include strong language and mature content.

Visit the 2022 Acting Senior Showcase website at https://ccm.uc.edu/programs/2022/acting-senior-showcase.html

About CCM Acting

The Acting program at CCM is recognized nationwide for its quality and history of training successful young actors. Declared a "first-rate BFA program in acting" by Backstage Magazine, our graduates are following careers in theatre, film and television. We seek to empower our students so that they can tell their stories from whatever their background or experience may be. We believe that diversity, in all its forms, makes us stronger. Learn more about CCM Acting at https://ccm.uc.edu/areas-of-study/academic-units/acting.html