Bootlegging & Broadway Takes Center Stage With The Carnegie's Production Of GEORGE REMUS: A NEW MUSICAL

It's got crime, high stakes drama and features the tale of an American dream gone awry ... And now, it's coming to life on stage in Covington via The Carnegie.

GEORGE REMUS: A NEW MUSICAL takes the stage on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Covington Plaza (144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011). Set against the backdrop of the early 20th Century, the production tells the story of its namesake, a penniless German immigrant who grew up in Chicago and spent much of his life in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region.

First a pharmacist and then a lawyer, Remus eventually became the most famous of the bootleggers, complete with politicians in his pocket and the Chicago mob at his feet. Powered by his perfect scheme for selling whiskey by the barrel, he became 'the' supplier to many a speakeasy during Prohibition, leading to a lavish mansion and lifestyle befitting a millionaire playboy in 1922. Some even say he was the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald's famed character Jay Gatsby... But as this production will show, like most tragic empires, it all came crashing down.

"Prohibition remains a fascinating period in American history and the rise of organized crime, cult heroes and infamous figures," said Maggie Perrino, Theater Director for The Carnegie. "GEORGE REMUS examines the story of a man pursuing his version of the American Dream with, given his local connections, make for a unique regional story."

The staged reading of GEORGE REMUS will also offer an exclusive bourbon experience in partnership with Covington's Revival Vintage Bottle Shop. For $35 guests can purchase a "self-guided" bourbon flight sampler (includes show admission). These packages may be purchased in advance and will be available for pick up at the performance venue will call the day of the show.

Tickets to GEORGE REMUS: A NEW MUSICAL range from $20-35 per person and can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com.