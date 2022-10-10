Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BETRAYAL Comes to the Falcon Theatre

Performances are November 18, 19, 25, 26, and December 1, 2 & 3, 2022.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Falcon Theatre continues its 2022-2023 season with Nobel Prize-winning playwright Harold Pinter's Betrayal.

Largely regarded as Pinter's greatest play, Betrayal is a devastatingly honest exploration of love, sex, marriage, and friendship. Betrayal begins in 1977 with a meeting between Emma and Jerry, two years after their love affair has ended. Pinter's narrative employs reverse chronology, moving backward and concluding with the affair's beginning in 1968 in the home of Emma and Robert, Emma's husband and Jerry's best friend. By casting its eye backward across the nine-year affair, Pinter's sophisticated drama deftly reveals the ways we betray each other, and ourselves.

Pinter's extraordinary exploration of human behavior and relationships is directed by Becca Howell and features a cast that includes Samantha Joy Luhn, Aaron Whitehead, David Derringer, Lisa Dirkes and Imani Derden.

Performances are November 18, 19, 25, 26, and December 1, 2 & 3, 2022. All performances at 8:00 PM. Ticket prices are $28 for adults and $15 for students with valid ID. Visit falcontheater.net for details and to reserve your seats.


