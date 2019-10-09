Actor Andre Hyland To Discuss THE DEATH OF DICK LONG In Cincinnati

Actor Andre Hyland has gained a reputation in Hollywood for quirky, sometimes absurd characters who often are unaware of their social ineptness. His role in the dark comedy "The Death of Dick Long" may be his best yet.

Hyland will return to his native Cincinnati for Q&As following screenings of "The Death of Dick Long" at The Esquire Theatre on Thursday, October 24, and Sunday, October 27.

"I'm excited to be coming back for a few days," he said. "I grew up a few blocks from the Esquire and briefly worked there while I went to the University of Cincinnati, which is nearby. It's a historic theater. My mom led a campaign in the 1980s to save it from becoming a fast-food restaurant, so I feel a special connection with the Esquire."

"The Death of Dick Long" follows the attempted coverup of the strange, accidental death of a man following a night of wild partying in rural Alabama. Hyland plays "Earl," one of the victim's bumbling buddies who attempt to conceal the truth behind his fatal accident, only to have things go from bad to worse.

See the official movie trailer here.

Critics have praised "The Death of Dick Long" for its comically realistically performances of small-town, Southern characters, some of whom are not so bright while others are quite brilliant. GQ Magazine called it "2019's funniest movie." The Observer wrote that it "gets laughs by playing it dead serious." The pop culture website Uproxx said Hyland gives "an Oscar-worthy performance" as a "fumbling, inarticulate, vape-sucking knucklehead."

"The character is definitely a representation of rural urbanity and the energy drink generation," Hyland said. "He's sort of a naively selfish adult-child. As long as he has his vape, his Xbox, and friends to hang with, he doesn't seem to give much thought or care to anything else."

Hyland attended the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning, before moving to Hollywood in 2004, where he started doing live comedy sketch shows and posting short films on YouTube. He has since written, produced, directed and starred in two films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival-the short subject "Funnel" and the feature-length comedy "The 4th." He also co-starred in the critically acclaimed comedy "Mr. Roosevelt," which attracted a lot of attention at the SXSW Festival.

"The Death of Dick Long" will be shown at The Esquire Theatre on Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 27 at 7:20 p.m. Andre Hyland will conduct a Q&A following both screenings. An after-party will follow the Thursday screening at Ludlow Wines, 343 Ludlow Avenue. There will be an after-party following the Sunday screening at Torn Light Records, 343 Ludlow Avenue. Tickets for the screenings are $10.25 or $7.75 for students and senior citizens. Admission is free for the after-parties.

For ticket information, visit www.EsquireTheatre.com. Information about "The Death of Dick Long" is available here. This movie is rated "R."





