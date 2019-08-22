ARETHA: THE QUEEN OF SOUL Heads to the Aronoff Center

T2 Presents, Inc. announces the U.S. Premiere of Aretha: The Queen of Soul, playing the Aronoff Center's intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at www.cincinnatiarts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office.

Charity Lockhart stars in this spectacular homage to one of the greatest female vocalists of all time, Aretha Franklin. Lockhart is a captivating performer, moving audiences large and small with her inspirational songs and charismatic personality. Though musically rooted in gospel and jazz, this classically-trained, versatile, and profoundly talented artist flawlessly sings "R.E.S.P.E.C.T.," "Chain of Fools," "Natural Woman," "Free Love," and many more iconic songs. Lockhart's spectacular ten-piece band accompanies Aretha: Queen of Soul as the show celebrates the legendary life and music of Aretha Franklin! You will be on your feet dancing and singing the night away!

Aretha Franklin's iconic career spanned six decades, inspiring and influencing generations of aspiring musicians and vocalists. During her lifetime, she recorded countless classics, garnered 18 Grammy Awards and The Presidential Medal of Freedom (the United States highest civilian honor), and earned the #1 spot on the Rolling Stone's list of "The Greatest Singers of All Time."

TAD Management LLC and Entertainment Events, Inc. (T2 Presents, InC.) have joined forces to form a new exclusive partnership aimed at the global performing arts center industry. Leaders Terry Davies and Tim Flaherty have paved the way for both teams to work together on new and exciting national and international tours. The unique combination of TAD and EEI's resources, relationships, and expertise will allow T2 Presents, Inc., to become a fully-integrated production company that creates, acquires, manages, and produces a broad spectrum of over 400 acts of first class entertainment in venues around the globe. T2 Presents, Inc. will seek global partnerships with individual theaters, performing arts centers, and world leaders in venue management in order to continue to expand its core business.



TAD MANAGEMENT LLC made its mark in the industry as a nostalgia based/tribute show concert production company with over 300 artists, bands, and national acts booked worldwide within the resort community, theatre, casino, and cruise industry. In the Phoenix Metro Area, TAD remains the #1 provider of consistent employment opportunities for local musicians and performers, and has grown from producing locally ­to now touring a sensational umbrella of entertainment options both nationally and internationally. Known for high-caliber productions and hands-on commitment to providing a seamless production process from start to finish, the TAD team is dedicated to offering not only great entertainment, but an all-encompassing mix of technical, marketing, and sales support to their clients.

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS, INC. is based in New York City. EEI has made its mark on the theatrical touring industry by offering a variety of new and exciting plays and musicals to an ever growing list of professional presenting organizations throughout the country. EEI brings all aspects of producing under one roof: sales, production, casting, creative and technical. EEI productions have been produced and presented in all 50 states as well as in Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia.





