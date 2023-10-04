90.9 WGUC Will Broadcast Cincinnati Opera's 2023 Summer Festival on Sunday Evenings in November

Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET

By: Oct. 04, 2023

90.9 WGUC Will Broadcast Cincinnati Opera's 2023 Summer Festival on Sunday Evenings in November

On Sunday evenings this November, Cincinnati Opera will partner with 90.9 WGUC, Cincinnati’s classical public radio station, to broadcast productions from its 2023 Summer Festival. Each broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET. You can listen on air at 90.9 FM and online at wguc.org.

Cincinnati Opera’s 2023 Summer Festival took place June 22–July 29, 2023, at Cincinnati’s historic Music Hall. The operas to be broadcast include Lucia di Lammermoor, The Knock (world stage premiere), The Barber of Seville, and Madame Butterfly. For additional details, please visit wguc.org.

The 2023 Summer Festival broadcasts are made possible through the generous cooperation of Local 1, the Cincinnati chapter of the American Federation of Musicians, and the American Guild of Musical Artists. Thank you to the Louis and Louise Nippert Charitable Foundation and The Willard and Jean Mulford Charitable Fund and The Victoria L. Memmel Charitable Fund of the Cambridge Charitable Foundation for their support of WGUC’s broadcasts of Cincinnati Opera and its 2023 season. Opera broadcasts on 90.9 WGUC are financially assisted by The H.B., E.W. and F.R. Luther Charitable Foundation, Fifth Third Bank and Narley L. Haley, Co-Trustees.



