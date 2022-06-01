Thornhill Theatre Space is seeking submissions for their 3rd annual award winning #TTSFringe. This years fringe will be themed "Christmas in July Edition" and we are looking to showcase digital theatre from around the globe celebrating the December/January holidays, not just Christmas!

If you have a production that is already produced, or are looking for a reason to produce a script you have, they want to hear from you! As a global company that showcases works from around the world, we are so excited to host a festival that presents the beauty of ALL cultures and how they celebrate the December/January holidays in their country.

The sky is the limit and we would like to see submissions either live or pre-recorded, visual or audio, and are especially looking for theatre created through the use of social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, IGTV, Instagram Live, TikTok, Spotify etc.).

If you have any questions or would like to discuss, please email us at ttsfringe2@gmail.co

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: July 1st, 2022

No submission fee

SUBMISSION FORM: https://forms.gle/bcUfMT7CEWhioXtk9