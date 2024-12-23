The Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform a New Year Celebration Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hong Kong Philharmonic will perform New Year Celebration: Vienna, City of Dreams next week. Performances will run 29 & 30 December.

They call Vienna the “city of dreams” – a place where melody fills the very air. Under the baton of Australian conductor Benjamin Northey, the HK Phil will celebrate the New Year in traditional Viennese style, playing beloved pieces such as the Emperor Waltz, Thunder and Lightning Polka, Die Fledermaus: Czardas, and The Blue Danube by J Strauss II, along with Brahms’ Fifth Hungarian Dance, and highlights from Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and Così fan Tutte.

The concert will also include works by Korngold, featuring ballet music from Der Schneemann, film scores from The Sea Hawk, opera selection from Die Tote Stadt, and Straussiana, a nostalgic medley of the composer’s favourite dance tunes by the Strauss family. Australian soprano Siobhan Stagg will make her HK Phil debut, performing beloved opera and operetta favourites.

