The Development Process Of A Moving Light' And More Among New HARMAN Live Workshops

Continuing to offer impactful online training materials and provide industry professionals a platform to share their expertise, HARMAN Professional Solutions today announced the addition of 12 free Live Workshops available for registration.

The new workshops, scheduled through August, feature lighting or audio experts who have extensive industry knowledge and experience working with various artists such as 3 Doors Down, Bob Seger, Guns N' Roses, Gwen Stefani, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Josh Groban, Journey, Justin Bieber, Linkin Park, Matchbox Twenty, Mötley Crüe, Ricky Martin, Shania Twain, Stormzy, Styx, Travis Scott, Van Halen, will.i.am and many more.

The workshops open for registration include:

July 24-fixintogetmixin: How to Build Your Best Mix! (Part 2) with Brad Divens

July 27-Incorporating Martin MAC Encore and ELP into Modern Lighting Design with Paul Collison

July 29-System Engineer Skills for the Mix Engineer with Cookie Hoff and Pooch Van Druten

July 30-Tips for Mixing for Houses of Worship with Jim Yakabuski

August 4-From Idea to Output: The Development Process of a Moving Light with Brad Schiller

August 5-History of Audio Technology with Peter Moses

August 6-Network Design Considerations and Techniques for AV Systems with Thomas Hejnicki

August 10-Mixing the Mainstage with Raphael Williams, FOH Engineer for Stormzy

August 11-Transitioning from Touring to Corporate with Matt Mills

August 13-Programming Essentials: Workflow and Views with Benny Kirkham

August 20-Conceptual Design Principles with Craig Rutherford

August 25-The History and Evolution of Automated Lighting with Craig Rutherford and Brad Schiller



Over 90 Live Workshops have been conducted since the program's introduction and are now available at HARMAN Professional's new online training platform. Workshops include 'Intro to Line Array Calculator III,' 'Color Theory for Concert Lighting Design' and 'How to Mix THAT Band on a Soundcraft Ui16.' Many more sessions are in production for release in the coming months, so be sure to visit https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions to learn more and register early.

