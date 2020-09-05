Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WHITE SNAKE Comes to the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center

Article Pixel

The show is having its first offline performance.

Sep. 5, 2020  

The White Snake is having its first offline production at the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, CGTN reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the original musical based on the Chinese folktale "Legend of the White Snake" debuted on the video platform Youku, on May 19. The production was moved online due to the health crisis.

"This adaptation of 'The White Snake' is different in some ways. The conflicts between Fahai the monk and the snakes are not as sharp as in the original legend. In this show, everyone is warm and loving. And in terms of the music part, we injected many traditional elements, like Chinese operatic melody," said the musical's director Mao Weiwei.

"The crew members didn't stop practicing even during the pandemic. They did it together online every day and the director gave them instructions in this way. That's why we could put the show on stage soon after theaters open in Beijing," said Tian Yan, the chief of the Opera Troupe from the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater.

Read more on CGTN.



Related Articles View More China Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23
  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series