THE WHITE SNAKE Comes to the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center

The show is having its first offline performance.

The White Snake is having its first offline production at the Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, CGTN reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the original musical based on the Chinese folktale "Legend of the White Snake" debuted on the video platform Youku, on May 19. The production was moved online due to the health crisis.

"This adaptation of 'The White Snake' is different in some ways. The conflicts between Fahai the monk and the snakes are not as sharp as in the original legend. In this show, everyone is warm and loving. And in terms of the music part, we injected many traditional elements, like Chinese operatic melody," said the musical's director Mao Weiwei.

"The crew members didn't stop practicing even during the pandemic. They did it together online every day and the director gave them instructions in this way. That's why we could put the show on stage soon after theaters open in Beijing," said Tian Yan, the chief of the Opera Troupe from the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater.

