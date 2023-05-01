Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ISLE Comes to HKRep

The play has graced the stages in Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou and Canada.

May. 01, 2023  

THE ISLE Comes to HKRep

After they meet on an island, love lingers on as a man and a woman savour the meaning of their emotional lives. The inaugural production of the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre's 2023-24 season offers a revised version of Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum's classic work The Isle, jointly directed by the HKRep's three Assistant Artistic Directors Fung Chun Kit, Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai.

Many theatre companies have produced The Isle since the 1990s, and the play has graced the stages in Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou and Canada, its rich imagery and poetic dialogue engendering a wide range of readings. For this presentation, the HKRep produces four different versions featuring three pairs of company members: Eva Mak and Eddy Au Yeung (Cast ※), Kiki Cheung and Angus Chan (Cast ○) and Wong Hiu Yee and Trickle Choi (Cast ◇), as well as a "sextet" version in which all six share the stage. This production runs from 13th to 28th May at the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre. Tickets are now available at URBTIX outlets.

The Isle is about a man and a woman meet on an island. To him, the place is only transitory, but she considers it a permanent home. He wants to forget time, but she wants to safeguard memories. He wants to leave, but she wants to stay. Their casual dialogue searches for confluence amidst life's insignificant matters. Two strangers develop a friendship, but later become estranged. Is it love, or is it tenacity?

Playwright Poon Wai Sum states, "It has been thirty years since I first created this script. In the interim, different theatre companies have produced The Isle. During my tenure at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in the past decade, students would choose to study or perform this play almost every semester. Through them, I uncovered something vital. People are still interested in The Isle and find resonance in the story. Hence I decided to revise it for three directors-Fong Chun Kit, Yau Ting Fai, Lau Shau Ching-to collaborate in the same production. Their distinctive ideas will be realised by three duos respectively, generating a total of four performing versions. I believe this special production will bring something new and fresh to our audience."

Directors Fong Chun Kit, Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai all agree that this is an actors' play testing the prowess of the two-person cast. Yau Ting Fai states that "having different actors perform the same work accentuates the special characteristics associated with each couple, thus unveiling different facets of the script." Lau Shau Ching remarks that "the sextet version further distills each actor's distinguishing characteristics as they reappear on stage; cast members with different experience will bring forth different interpretations."

The Isle has long been a popular work because its many interpretations encompass a broad range of emotions. The audience can always find something uniquely personal with every production, creating unique "isles" to each his own. Fong Chun Kit explains, "As the years pass, this play reflects much of its time. On the surface it chronicles a relationship in the guise of a love story, but it's not just about love, but details different personal values. Based on their own life experience, audience members find themselves following different directions the story takes. This time, with three directors and three teams of actors, the four versions will certainly ignite many sparks."




Ivana Wong Performs With HK Phil Next Month Photo
Ivana Wong Performs With HK Phil Next Month
Ivana Wong has been working on her Total Art project 'the missing something'. Coming to the third chapter, 'I'm not sure what to go with coffee: Iceland, that piano, or your portrait?' features her new orchestral works performed live by the HK Phil. Ivana will take the role of composer and artist to embark on her poetic, musical journey.
Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform Metaverse Symphony Concert in May Photo
Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform Metaverse Symphony Concert in May
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present the first-ever symphonic work to be performed both in a concert hall and the metaverse. 'Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Proudly Sponsors: Metaverse Symphony' will be held on 5 & 6 May 2023 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Her Photo
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Herstory
Dance Theatre Womanhood, a work that 'touches the very heart', explores how women discover and realise themselves in contemporary society. Four performances will be held at the Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 12 to 14 May 2023.
THE DOCTOR, THE SPOON, and More Set For HKReps Upcoming Season Photo
THE DOCTOR, THE SPOON, and More Set For HKRep's Upcoming Season
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season under the leadership of new Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum. Learn more about the full season here!

More Hot Stories For You


THE ISLE Comes to HKRepTHE ISLE Comes to HKRep
May 1, 2023

The inaugural production of the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre's 2023-24 season offers a revised version of Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum's classic work The Isle, jointly directed by the HKRep's three Assistant Artistic Directors Fung Chun Kit, Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai.
Ivana Wong Performs With HK Phil Next MonthIvana Wong Performs With HK Phil Next Month
April 24, 2023

Ivana Wong has been working on her Total Art project 'the missing something'. Coming to the third chapter, 'I'm not sure what to go with coffee: Iceland, that piano, or your portrait?' features her new orchestral works performed live by the HK Phil. Ivana will take the role of composer and artist to embark on her poetic, musical journey.
Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform Metaverse Symphony Concert in MayHong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform Metaverse Symphony Concert in May
April 13, 2023

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present the first-ever symphonic work to be performed both in a concert hall and the metaverse. 'Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Proudly Sponsors: Metaverse Symphony' will be held on 5 & 6 May 2023 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of HerstoryHong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Herstory
April 7, 2023

Dance Theatre Womanhood, a work that 'touches the very heart', explores how women discover and realise themselves in contemporary society. Four performances will be held at the Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 12 to 14 May 2023.
THE DOCTOR, THE SPOON, and More Set For HKRep's Upcoming SeasonTHE DOCTOR, THE SPOON, and More Set For HKRep's Upcoming Season
March 30, 2023

Hong Kong Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season under the leadership of new Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum. Learn more about the full season here!
share