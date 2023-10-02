THE IMPOSSIBLE TRIAL - A MUSICAL Comes to HKRep in November

Performances run 30 November - 17 December 2023.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

THE IMPOSSIBLE TRIAL - A MUSICAL Comes to HKRep in November

WestK x HKRep present "The Impossible Trial – a musical" next month. Performances run 30 November - 17 December 2023.

Fong Tong Geng, Guangdong’s most prominent advocate, is known for his greed and malice. But at the height of his career heaven deals him a blow and his reputation and wealth are lost overnight. Haunted by the bitter ghost of a childhood friend, Fong fights his way back to the magistrate to right his wrongs and redeem himself as the champion of the common man.

The successful premiere of The Impossible Trial – a musical last year received 10 awards at the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards, including Best Production, Best Director, Best Original Music (Musical), Best Lyrics, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor (Tragedy/Drama) and more. To respond to the overwhelming demand, the original Hong Kong production returns for a highly anticipated rerun in 2023. Conceived, created and staged by an all-star local team, the riveting tale features music by Leon Ko, lyrics by Chris Shum, script by Cheung Fei Fan, direction by Fong Chun Kit, and stunning performances by a multi-talented cast. With a unique set that blends traditional and contemporary aesthetics and highlights the skills of staging director Ivanhoe Lam and scenographer Wong Yat Kwan, The Impossible Trial – a musical is a milestone of Hong Kong original musical theatre. 
 




