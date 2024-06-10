TAKE A QUACK AT IT! to Play Taiwan's Weiwuying National Art and Culture Center Drama Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Timothy L. Michuda, Carter-Quinn Tanis, and Oscar Chang will share their rousing rock fable AROUND THE WORLD.

Take A Quack At It!, A rock sequel to Andersen's The Ugly Duckling plays at Taiwan's Weiwuying National Art and Culture Center Drama Theater at No. 1, Sanduo 1st Rd, Fengshan District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 830 and Taichung National Opera House Chinese Theater, No. 101, Section 2, Huilai Rd, Xitun District, Taichung City, Taiwan 407025

After celebrated New York showings at The Cutting Room and Green Room 42 - and others in Boston and Atlanta - Michuda, Tanis, and Chang's clever tunefest for all ages makes it way halfway around the world to Taiwan as a major international event.

Currently in rehearsal, the production will run June 16 - July 7.

The kid-friendly premise concerns Topher Mallard, an enthusiastic young duckling, who dreams of becoming a duckin' cluckin' quack-a-lackin' rock star! They excitedly waddle out beyond their pond to Beaklee Rock Camp. However, at camp, Topher's overeagerness and inability to fly cause other ducklings to ostrich-cize them. At Beaklee, Topher meets their rock-n'-roll idol, The Ugly Duckling, Tud! Topher escapes camp and sets out on a mission to find Tud. Meanwhile, the Beaklee Camp director has other... culinarian plans for the remaining ducklings at camp.

With musical styles ranging from contemporary Broadway, to jazz, to rock 'n roll, Take A Quack At It! is an hilarious family entertainment.

From the young age of five years old, Timothy L. Michuda has always been adept in music. Though his musical expression began classically with the violin, he has since broadened his talents to include musical theater composition, lyric writing, singing, arranging, and storytelling. Carter Quinn Tanis is a music and theater educator, vocalist, composer, self-taught pianist, and artistic director who strives to use their art to create safe communities for people of any race, sexual orientation, religion, and gender. As a Taiwanese musical theater composer and lyricist, music producer, and orchestrator, Oscar Chang is well-versed in a diverse range of musical styles and is known for incorporating R&B and hip hop elements into his compositions.

