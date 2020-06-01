Soundcraft Vi1000 Trainings Among 10 New HARMAN Professional Live Workshops Through Mid-June

HARMAN Professional Solutions today announced the addition of 10 free Live Workshops available for registration through the Learning Sessions program in conjunction with HARMAN Professional University.

Available workshops, scheduled through mid-June, feature lighting or audio experts who have extensive industry knowledge and experience working with various acts including Earth, Wind & Fire, Janelle Monáe, Lea Michele, Mary Mack, Rae Sremmurd, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome, Tabula Rasa Opera, Tegan and Sara, The Avalanches, Tinashe and others.

The workshops now open for registration include:

June 1-Tabula Rasa: An Immersive Opera in Three Circuits with Luther Frank

June 2-Transitioning Between Studio and Live Environments with Mike Sutherland

June 3-Soundcraft Vi1000 Basic Training with Gabriel Le Roux

June 4-Headroom of a Sound System with Jan van Zyl

June 5-Soundcraft Vi1000 Advanced Training with Gabriel Le Roux

June 8-Soundcraft Vi1000 Monitor Training with Gabriel Le Roux

June 9-Tour Design Process Basics for Beginners/Students with Lauren Sego

June 10-Paperwork from Production Management to Lighting Design with Jennifer Bass

June 11-Light the Music: A Lecture with a Beat with Luther Frank

June 12-Getting Started in Live Sound with the Soundcraft Ui24R with Pete Alcock

Nearly 30 Live Workshops conducted in May are now available at HARMAN Professional University's YouTube channel. Workshops include 'Mixing for Pop Vocals,' 'The History of Live Sound (Parts 1 and 2)' and 'Designing for Theater, Television and Film.' Many more sessions are in production for release in the coming months, so be sure to visit https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions to learn more and register early.

