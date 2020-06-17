Shanghai's National Exhibition And Convention Center Upgrades To HARMAN Professional Solutions Audio Systems

Shanghai ACE, a branch of ACE (International) Co., Ltd, recently installed an end-to-end HARMAN Professional Solutions networked audio system at the National Exhibition and Convention Center complex.

At 15.8 million square feet, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai is the largest convention facility of its kind in the world. The massive complex has a unique four-leaf-clover shape, with four main exhibit halls totaling 5.4 million square feet branching off from a central plaza. In preparation for the inaugural China International Import Expo, an international trade fair proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the facility underwent extensive renovations in 2018. The NECC hired HARMAN distributor Shanghai ACE to upgrade the facility with a complete HARMAN networked audio solution including JBL loudspeakers, Crown amplifiers, dbx and BSS signal processors and Soundcraft mixers.

"Due to the rigid security of state leader conferences, there were strict requirements for the renovation project of the National Exhibition and Convention Center," said a spokesperson at Shanghai ACE. "We designed the HARMAN audio system to meet the toughest standards with excellent performance and high flexibility. Following the China Import Expo show, this audio system will continue to deliver premium audio quality for many more large-scale conferences and exhibitions."

To cover the entire complex with high-definition sound, Shanghai ACE installed a wide range of JBL loudspeakers suited to different roles. The main sound systems in the exhibition halls are comprised of VRX and VTX Series line array elements, which provide ample power and coverage to fill the immense pillarless spaces. Additional sound reinforcement is provided by JBL AM Series loudspeakers with switchable bi-amp/tri-amp design for added flexibility. CBT Series column loudspeakers utilize Constant Beamwidth Technology to deliver ultra-consistent vertical coverage for specialized applications. LSR Series nearfield monitors provide accurate sound for mixing and reference. For outdoor sound reinforcement with wireless flexibility, Shanghai ACE provided JBL EON 600 portable PA systems with Bluetooth connectivity.

To power the NECC's expansive sound system, Shanghai ACE provided 36 network-connected Crown I-Tech amplifiers and 26 DCi Series models, which deliver strong signal with clean headroom to all loudspeakers. To optimize the sound of each array and protect the loudspeakers, Shanghai ACE installed dbx loudspeaker management systems throughout the facility. The entire system is connected by a network of BSS BLU-800 and BLU-100 signal processors, which perform complex signal routing via high-speed CobraNet and Dante protocols. A total of 18 Soundcraft mixers allow sound professionals to easily mix audio for large-scale events with dozens of analog and digital inputs and an intuitive, hands-on user interface.

Related Articles Shows View More China Stories

More Hot Stories For You