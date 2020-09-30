Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shanghai Grand Theatre Honors Beethoven With Two Upcoming Concerts

The concerts, featuring Beethoven's symphonies, will take place on Oct 9 and Dec 6.

Sep. 30, 2020  

The Shanghai Grand Theatre will present two concerts honoring Ludwig van Beethoven, China.org.cn reports.

The Shanghai Opera House Symphony will be conducted by maestro Xu Zhong, director of Shanghai Opera House. The symphony will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 and 3 on Oct 9 and Symphony No. 4 and 6 on Dec 6.

Read the original story on China.org.cn.

Learn more and purchase tickets at shgtheatre.com.


