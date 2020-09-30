Shanghai Grand Theatre Honors Beethoven With Two Upcoming Concerts

The concerts, featuring Beethoven's symphonies, will take place on Oct 9 and Dec 6.

The Shanghai Grand Theatre will present two concerts honoring Ludwig van Beethoven, China.org.cn reports.

The concerts, featuring Beethoven's symphonies, will take place on Oct 9 and Dec 6.

The Shanghai Opera House Symphony will be conducted by maestro Xu Zhong, director of Shanghai Opera House. The symphony will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 and 3 on Oct 9 and Symphony No. 4 and 6 on Dec 6.

Read the original story on China.org.cn.

Learn more and purchase tickets at shgtheatre.com.

Shows View More China Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You