Quáº£ng NgÃ£i International Education City Creates A State-of-the-Art Learning Environment With HARMAN Professional Solutions

To achieve clear, high-fidelity sound for lectures, events and more, Ba Sao Investment recently equipped the newly-built Qua??ng Ngãi International Education City with a variety of HARMAN audio solutions, including JBL loudspeakers and Soundcraft mixers.

Built by Nguyen Hoang Group (NGH), Qua??ng Ngãi International Education City (IEC) is the first of several planned all-ages educational campuses with a focus on international studies for all ages. The 100,000 square-meter complex consists of four schools covering kindergarten through secondary education, including Saigon Academy International Kindergarten, iSchool International Integrated School, UK Academy Bilingual School and the School of North America. The $43 million complex also features a 6,000 square-meter outdoor sports facility at its center, as well as an indoor stadium and a large library and bookstore. Seeking an audio solution with maximum clarity for lectures, outdoor events and more, Qua??ng Ngãi IEC hired Ba Sao Investment to install a range of JBL loudspeaker systems supplemented by Soundcraft mixers and stage boxes.

"For the speaker's voice to reach the entire audience clearly, the setup demanded as little distortion as possible from echoes and background noise," said Nguyen Khac Anh, CEO at Ba Sao Investment Co. Ltd. "After consulting with IEC leadership, we decided to install an integrated HARMAN audio solution. We then surveyed the venue and determined the specifications required to achieve the institution's goals. The HARMAN system we installed met all those specifications while staying within their budget."

To ensure crystal-clear, intelligible audio for classes, lectures and presentations, Ba Sao Investment outfitted Qua??ng Ngãi IEC's lecture halls with JBL CBT70J-1 line-array column loudspeakers. Featuring Constant Beamwidth Technology with asymmetrical vertical coverage, the CBT70J-1 achieves consistent front-to-back levels by sending more sound toward the rear of the room. For outdoor events and mobile sound reinforcement needs, Ba Sao Investment equipped Qua??ng Ngãi IEC with JBL EON612 self-powered loudspeakers and portable JBL618S subwoofers. Additionally, JBL EON ONE all-in-one PA systems provide an ultra-portable option for small speaking events, musical performances and more, with a convenient onboard mixer, effects and Bluetooth connectivity.

To achieve world-class sound with maximum versatility and ease of use, Ba Sao Investment outfitted Qua??ng Ngãi IEC with Soundcraft Si Impact digital mixing consoles. With 40 inputs and plenty DSP power on tap, the Si Impact can handle anything from everyday lectures and presentations to massive sporting events that require complex mixes. An intuitive, hands-on interface with features like Faderglow technology makes it easy for IEC staff to achieve professional sound quickly and consistently. Soundcraft Mini Stagebox 16i compact digital stageboxes connect to the mixers via Ethernet, providing 16 microphone inputs with remote-controllable preamps.

"IEC is a collaborative, student-centered space, and we required advanced audio systems that fit within our budget," said Ms Minh Tâm, Facility Manager at International Education City. "It was essential for us to have a transparent loudspeaker system that provided accurate, clear sound. HARMAN checked all these boxes for us, and provided all the necessary tools to achieve excellent sound quality coverage in the lecture halls."

"HARMAN Professional Solutions is privileged to have been able to provide world-renowned audio equipment for an institution that supports new methods for sharing knowledge," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We thank Ba Sao Investment for supporting IEC in future-proofing their lecture halls and for delivering world-class, enterprise-level solutions."

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.





Related Articles Shows View More China Stories

More Hot Stories For You